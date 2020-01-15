TOKYO – One of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn resigned after Ghosn fled the country.

Junichiro Hironaka represented Ghosn in defense against various allegations of financial misconduct. His move, announced Thursday, was widely expected after Ghosn fled to Lebanon at the end of last month.

In a press conference last week in Beirut, Ghosn again insisted that he was innocent of allegations of under-reporting of his future compensation and of breach of confidence in diverting money from Nissan Motor Co. for his personal gain.

He said he fled because he felt he couldn’t expect a fair trial in Japan.

Ghosn’s flight while on bail awaiting trial means that his case will not go ahead in Japan. Interpol has issued a wanted message, but his rendition from Lebanon is unlikely.

Ghosn has accused Nissan officials and Japanese officials of working together to bring him down to block a more complete integration of Nissan with his French alliance partner Renault SA from France.

Japanese prosecutors have repeatedly said that they are confident that they have a case, and Ghosn’s flight underlines how he tried to circumvent the law.

Nissan has also denounced Ghosn. The automaker has denied recent reports on problems in the Renault alliance and emphasizes that the alliance remains strong.

