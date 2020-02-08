“Get yourself 200” – John Hartson sends a message to Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths has been in excellent shape since the return of the winter break and scored against Motherwell in the midweek. This was his fourth goal in the last 6 games.

It also saw him overtaking John Hartson in terms of goals for Celtic. Griffiths has now scored 111 goals for the Hoops, while Hartson has scored 110 times in his career.

Hartson, however, seemed absolutely delighted about his record being overtaken by the Scot. After the competition, the Celtic legend tweeted:

14 years ago! Couldn’t be happier for Leigh … buy now 200. 👏🏻👏🏻🍀 https://t.co/ElErEqYPbR

– John Hartson (@ JohnHartson10) February 7, 2020

Griffiths has been through a lot in recent years. Once the undisputed best striker in all of Scotland, problems both on and off the field have recently reduced him to just a bench player at Parkhead.

But it seems that a career revival is coming, as the 29-year-old looked very sharp since he returned from the Dubai training camp. And if he can keep this shape, the Hoops celebrate at least nine in a row at the end of the season.