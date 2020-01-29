Get two Google Nest Hubs today for a $ 160 discount at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a smart assistant, Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen: two Google Nest Hubs for $ 100. The Google Nest Hub two-pack is usually on sale for $ 260, so anyone on this deal jumps, saves $ 160 – essentially two Hubs for $ 50 each.

The Google Nest Hub is Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show. It is a 7-inch display with a slim design that looks great on a desk or a side table and has all the functionality that you expect from Google Assistant. However, one of the ways in which it is used the most is as a digital photo frame. The Google Nest Hub can display images from your Google Photos app. It is the perfect way to show off pictures of the latest family vacation or your children’s school events.

That said, the Google Nest Hub is a great tool for controlling your smart home and watching videos. The Hub is compatible with more than 5,000 different smart home devices. You can control the brightness of your lights, adjust the volume of your smart speakers and view your security cameras all in one place. You also do not only have to rely on your vote for control; With the Home View function you can view all connected devices by swiping down from the top of the screen. You can control them by tapping the screen and turning them on or off, adjusting the brightness and much more.

The Voice Match functionality recognizes the voices of individual users and automatically displays results based on their chosen settings. For example, you can choose a different standard music service than your partner and Voice Match would play songs from that service based on your vocal requests. You can also use the Google Nest Hub to view your calendar, view your travel time, view reminders, and more.

The Nest Hub can also display video via YouTube and let you watch the news. You can even call friends and family. The Nest Hub acts as an all-in-one device to manage not only your smart home, but also other important aspects of your life.

If you are interested in the deal, you can purchase two Google Nest Hubs online at Best Buy. Both the chalk and charcoal options are available. The deal is probably also honored in the store.

