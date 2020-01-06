Loading...

The first episode of Peter Weber’s season “The Bachelor” has not yet premiered, but Bachelor Nation is already digging dirt around the candidates – and we may have only one villain.

Since the announcement in mid-December, the Internet has focused on the 30 women vying for the heart of “Pilot Pete,” including Victoria Fuller, a 25-year-old from Virginia.

According to blogger Reality Steve, commonly known as “The Bachelor” expert, Fuller has a dark past in her hometown of Virginia Beach.

“I alluded to Victoria earlier in the season, and basically spent the last month talking to people in the Virginia Beach area, and I’m revealing everything I’ve found,” he writes in a spoiler blog about Fuller. “I can honestly say that in all my years I have never had so many negative stories and so many people contact me about a person as I have with Victoria Fuller this season. It was frankly unreal. “

Fuller, however, dispelled rumors on her Instagram account, and while she didn’t call Steve Carbone, the blogger behind Reality Steve, by name, she referred to online bullies in the cryptic November post.

“The rumors you hear are FALSE. There will be a time and place where I can defend myself, but now I’m waiting, ”she wrote in this heading for a picture with her dog Buxton. “But bullying is NOT okay. It is also not fair. Especially when it comes to making a judgment and basing opinions on pure speculation, assumptions and lies. “

The reality Steve also revealed that Weber and Fuller have a date for country singer Chase Rice’s concert, but it’s an uncomfortable outing, as the blog says the bomb was said to have been dated Rice.

According to her ABC biography, Fuller works “part-time in a yoga studio, but her real passion is her career in medical sales.” Econ student. “

While she “is looking for a man who will make her laugh and melt her heart”, she expresses in her biography that she and her dog are a “package deal”.

“She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give this love to her dog Buxton because it is a package deal,” says the biography.

The three-hour premiere of season 24 of “The Bachelor” with Peter Weber will be broadcast on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday evening.