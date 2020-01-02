Get the new year off to a good start by recycling your old iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more

Loading...

I don't know what the good intentions of your New Year are, but most people are at least a little interested in cleaning up their lives. Now that the 2019 holiday season has expired, chances are that you have a few old devices that may need to be recycled. Whether you only want to throw away old devices or make sure you don't contribute to the e-waste problem, you can start 2020 here by recycling your device …

The fact is that you trade in old devices when a New Year's resolution also offers a unique opportunity to support 9to5Mac! We work with MyPhones Unlimited for our own iPhone / iPad / MacBook / Apple Watch trade-in and recycling portal, where you can find great trade-in values ​​for your old devices without having to sell them yourself at an online auction. And unlike some programs, you get cash.

You can get an extra for a limited time $ 15 for your transactions with 9to5Mac / MyPhones using code 9to5mac. If you have something that they cannot buy, they will also recycle for free.

But hat for other ways to recycle your iPhone, iPad or MacBook? For newer devices, Apple Trade In is certainly a popular option, and you may not have a problem with an Apple Store gift card. It is also useful to use Apple Trade In if you know there is a device that you want now – they send it to you along with a pre-labeled box to return your old device and put the credit directly on your card to get.

Other sites such as Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your mobile provider (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all have trade-in programs & # 39; s) may also be worth viewing. These are generally not as reliable in terms of the device you can trade in or the values ​​you get, but they may be worth comparing to Apple and MyPhones.

If you just want to make sure that your old devices do not end up in a landfill, you can always return your older iPhone and Apple devices to Best Buy, Staples and Apple Stores for free. You don't get anything in return for that old iPhone 3GS, but you can be sure that it somehow doesn't end up somewhere in an aquatic mammal.

For more information about all available options to trade on your devices, view one of our manuals:

Finally, you can always resell your device yourself. eBay is a great auction site, and others such as Swappa offer a great alternative if you want to sell your old device with lower costs and less administrative hassle between you and your money. Both options obviously lack the ease of selling with one click, as you can find at the special site trading, but they will certainly save you more money.

But what about other ways to take steps to improve your life in addition to selling old electronics this year? View our list of apps for a new you for 2020, as well as our list of Ben Lovejoy with recommended technical resolutions.

