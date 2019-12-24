Get rid of the worst economic experience of all time

Loading...

There have been terrible economic ideas in the last century. Central planning has condemned Russia to poverty. Nationalization has created hopelessly inefficient industries. Punitive taxes have destroyed incentives, monetary interference has triggered rampant inflation and the EU has managed to create a single currency so dysfunctional that it has paralyzed an entire continent. It's hard to match them. Even so, in their own way, negative interest rates were up there with the most dangerous – which is why we should all be grateful to Sweden for quietly asking for time.

Even with negative interest rates, the Swedish economy has spat.

At the end of last week, Sweden's central bank, Riksbank, which happens to be the oldest in the world, ended its five-year experiment with negative rates. The reason? It is not that the economy was too strong. It was that negative rates weren't helping – and could make matters worse. In truth, the Swedes have done the world a huge favor. We may need new ways to stimulate the economy. But sub-zero interest rates were likely to hurt the economy considerably, and the sooner the central banks would give up all the wrong experience, the better.

Admittedly, even after the rate hikes, no one in Stockholm or Malmö will exactly lose sleep over the skyrocketing costs of their mortgage. Borrowing is still remarkably cheap by historical standards. Interest rates have only been raised minus 0.25% to zero and there are no plans to raise them further. But it was the thought behind the movement that was important. "If negative nominal interest rates are perceived as a more permanent condition, the behavior of economic agents may change and negative effects may occur," the bank said in a statement.

Rewind for a few years and negative rates are all the rage. In all fairness, there was some twisted logic for them. In the wake of the financial crash and in the face of a stagnating economy, central banks had lowered interest rates to zero or so close to that figure that it made no difference. As any mathematician will tell you, once zero, the only place you can go next is in negative numbers. With negative rates, it would cost you money to hold money in the bank, and, oddly, you would also be paid to borrow. If that hasn't convinced people to go out and spend their money and start accumulating as much debt as they could, it's hard to know what would do it. All of this extra spending should spur growth, at least in theory. The Swedes took rates in negative territory, as did the Swiss, the European Central Bank and the Japanese. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may have been quick to follow this example.