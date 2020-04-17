Get ready for a romantic evening in celebrity style with our isolated friendly date – The Scottish Sun

31
YOU don’t have to give up on romance because you are a couple who is locked together.
Although confined within 23 hours a day, it’s easy to forget how to keep the spark alive, but one way is to set an isolation-friendly date.
You don’t have to give up on romance because you are a couple that is locked together. Credit: Getty Images – Getty
Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling put on their warm clothes for a hot in-house date, distributing them at Insta, while Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon held a meeting in the park.
Vicky Pattison posed for “dining room date night”.
So clean your make-up bag and save PJs like Clemmie Fieldsend suggest a date and tell you where to find the perfect clothes online.
The Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, wear their delightful clothes at home
RAVE ROOM LIVING
SINGERS Rochelle and Marvin Humes have hosted a party on Instagram so you can dance on Saturday nights, or during the day, in the comfort of your own home.
Why not join the party with your partner and dress for the dance floor with the slogan T-shirt and midi skirt.
Pair with a trainer to save your feet from pain after hours of movement and accessories with gold statement jewelry.
- Shirt, £ 12 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy it here
- Skirt, £ 32 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy here
- Shoes, £ 30 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy here
- T-shirt, £ 8.99, NewLook.com – buy it here
- Rok, £ 30, MissSelfridge.com – buy it here
- Coach, £ 14, Matalan.co.uk – buy here
- Earrings, £ 12.99, Zara.com – buy here
ROMANTIC TRAVEL
IF you want to take the romance outside during locking, it must be your daily practice so make it work.
The key is layering so that it reaches for the coat to stay warm. Belted waist will create more hourglass for the sexy silhouette. Pair it with a heel boot to take the outfit off duty for a date night outing.
- Green coat, £ 119 MarksandSpencer.com – buy it here
- Hooded jumpers, MarksandSpencer.com £ 29.50 – buy here
- Skirts, £ 39.50 MarksandSpencer.com – buy here
- Shoes, £ 45.00 MarksandSpencer.com – buy here
- Jumper, £ 22, Debenhams.com – buy here
- Boots, £ 42, Glamorous.com – buy here
- Culottes, £ 37.99, BonPrix.co.uk – buy here
- Fur coat, £ 35, Boohoo.com – buy here
AT-HOME COCKTAILS
BEHIND your kitchen becomes a fancy bar.
Look for recipes to make your favorite cocktails and dance on kitchen tiles with flirty skirts.
Or grab your partner’s attention by choosing a dress with a statement color like red.
Wear your sandals and add glamorous heels to really feel like you are going out for tonight.
- Beige and black midi flower dress, £ 39.99, Reserved.com – buy here
31
- Earrings, £ 4, Asda.com/George – buy here
31
- Red dress, £ 45, Dorothy perkins.com – buy it here
SOFA DISTANCERS
GET IT up on the sofa, with one or two pillows between you, with comfortable knits and luxurious satin.
Tuck it into a midi skirt that can be mistaken as a negligee to raise the temperature. Smooth texture glides on the hips and stomach.
Coat it with large knits and attractive earrings to complete the look.
Dark knit cardigan, £ 25.99, Zara.com
- Dark knit cardigan, £ 25.99, Zara.com – buy here
- Skirts, £ 29.99, Zara.com – buy here
- Camel jumpers, £ 14.99, HM.com – buy here
31
- Earrings, £ 7.99, Reserved.com – buy here
- Rok, £ 32, Dancingleopard.co.uk – buy here
QUIZ PUB: Thanks to various applications and websites, you can enter your own virtual pub quiz from the sofa, and dress for the event as well.
Stay comfortable and stylish in a jumpsuit, ideal for relaxing at home, and this polka dot style will make you stand out on the screen. Coat you with a comfortable knit and add color injections with bright accessories.
- Jumpsuit, £ 48, Dancingleopard.co.uk – buy here
31
- Blue cardigan, £ 22.00; Zara.com – buy here
- Polka dot jumpsuit, £ 42, Wallis.co.uk – buy here
31
- Yellow belt, £ 12, Debenhams.com – buy here
- Hair clip, £ 5, Prettylittlething.com – buy it here
… AND IF YOU END IN BEDROOM
Make it even more special between the sheets after your date by tucking in something a little more comfortable.
Reach for charming bodysuits, sexy lingerie sets or hot two-piece cami.
- Floral cami top, £ 39.50 Marksandspencer.com – buy here
31
31
- Pink bra, £ 10, Tesco.com/zones/clothing – buy here
- Brief, £ 5, F&F at Tesco.com/zones/clothing – buy here
People are obsessed with tying their clothes from when locked and that is very easy