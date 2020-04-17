Get ready for a romantic evening in celebrity style with our isolated friendly date – The Scottish Sun

31

YOU don’t have to give up on romance because you are a couple who is locked together.

Although confined within 23 hours a day, it’s easy to forget how to keep the spark alive, but one way is to set an isolation-friendly date.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

31

You don’t have to give up on romance because you are a couple that is locked together. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling put on their warm clothes for a hot in-house date, distributing them at Insta, while Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon held a meeting in the park.

Vicky Pattison posed for “dining room date night”.

So clean your make-up bag and save PJs like Clemmie Fieldsend suggest a date and tell you where to find the perfect clothes online.

31

The Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, wear their delightful clothes at home

RAVE ROOM LIVING

SINGERS Rochelle and Marvin Humes have hosted a party on Instagram so you can dance on Saturday nights, or during the day, in the comfort of your own home.

Why not join the party with your partner and dress for the dance floor with the slogan T-shirt and midi skirt.

Pair with a trainer to save your feet from pain after hours of movement and accessories with gold statement jewelry.

31

Shirt, £ 12 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy it here

Skirt, £ 32 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy here

Shoes, £ 30 Dorothy Perkins.com – buy here

T-shirt, £ 8.99, NewLook.com – buy it here

31

T-shirt, £ 8.99, NewLook.com – buy it here

31

Rok, £ 30, MissSelfridge.com – buy it here

31

Coach, £ 14, Matalan.co.uk – buy here

31

Earrings, £ 12.99, Zara.com – buy here

ROMANTIC TRAVEL

IF you want to take the romance outside during locking, it must be your daily practice so make it work.

The key is layering so that it reaches for the coat to stay warm. Belted waist will create more hourglass for the sexy silhouette. Pair it with a heel boot to take the outfit off duty for a date night outing.

31

Green coat, £ 119 MarksandSpencer.com – buy it here

Hooded jumpers, MarksandSpencer.com £ 29.50 – buy here

Skirts, £ 39.50 MarksandSpencer.com – buy here

Shoes, £ 45.00 MarksandSpencer.com – buy here

31

Jumper, £ 22, Debenhams.com – buy here

31

Boots, £ 42, Glamorous.com – buy here

31

Culottes, £ 37.99, BonPrix.co.uk – buy here

31

Fur coat, £ 35, Boohoo.com – buy here

AT-HOME COCKTAILS

BEHIND your kitchen becomes a fancy bar.

Look for recipes to make your favorite cocktails and dance on kitchen tiles with flirty skirts.

Or grab your partner’s attention by choosing a dress with a statement color like red.

Wear your sandals and add glamorous heels to really feel like you are going out for tonight.

31

Beige and black midi flower dress, £ 39.99, Reserved.com – buy here

31

Earrings, £ 4, Asda.com/George – buy here

31

31

Red dress, £ 45, Dorothy perkins.com – buy it here

SOFA DISTANCERS

GET IT up on the sofa, with one or two pillows between you, with comfortable knits and luxurious satin.

Tuck it into a midi skirt that can be mistaken as a negligee to raise the temperature. Smooth texture glides on the hips and stomach.

Coat it with large knits and attractive earrings to complete the look.

31

Dark knit cardigan, £ 25.99, Zara.com

Dark knit cardigan, £ 25.99, Zara.com – buy here

Skirts, £ 29.99, Zara.com – buy here

31

Camel jumpers, £ 14.99, HM.com – buy here

31

Earrings, £ 7.99, Reserved.com – buy here

31

Rok, £ 32, Dancingleopard.co.uk – buy here

MEG MYSTIC

April 17: Passion for peace, but with room for some hot and sensual surprises

Exclusive

SEXY SIZE

Celebrities express the joy of finally finding their happiest size like Kelly Brook

SWEET SURPRISE

The children change the mother’s room during the NHS nurse shift & the answer is extraordinary

recipe

QUARANTINI TIME

Prepare a cocktail when locked with this delicious and simple DIY recipe

DASHED GREAT DAY

The marriage of Princess Beatrice was ‘officially canceled’ because of the coronavirus crisis

IN KNEAD

Amateur chefs sharing cute locking cookies fail including the evil rabbit cake

PUB QUIZ

QUIZ PUB: Thanks to various applications and websites, you can enter your own virtual pub quiz from the sofa, and dress for the event as well.

Stay comfortable and stylish in a jumpsuit, ideal for relaxing at home, and this polka dot style will make you stand out on the screen. Coat you with a comfortable knit and add color injections with bright accessories.

31

Jumpsuit, £ 48, Dancingleopard.co.uk – buy here

31

Blue cardigan, £ 22.00; Zara.com – buy here

31

Polka dot jumpsuit, £ 42, Wallis.co.uk – buy here

31

Yellow belt, £ 12, Debenhams.com – buy here

31

Hair clip, £ 5, Prettylittlething.com – buy it here

… AND IF YOU END IN BEDROOM

Make it even more special between the sheets after your date by tucking in something a little more comfortable.

Reach for charming bodysuits, sexy lingerie sets or hot two-piece cami.

31

Floral cami top, £ 39.50 Marksandspencer.com – buy here

31

Shorts, £ 14, Marksandspencer.com – buy here

31

Pink bra, £ 10, Tesco.com/zones/clothing – buy here

31

Brief, £ 5, F&F at Tesco.com/zones/clothing – buy here

31

People are obsessed with tying their clothes from when locked and that is very easy