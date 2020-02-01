Get plastered in your bathroom

With a new decade, it’s time to get your decoration ideas out of the box.

The ‘rough’ plaster look becomes attractive by designers, but if you can’t afford to take the plunge with real plaster, Annie Sloan, considered a leading paint and color expert, offers a few tips to help you look and feeling of your bathroom.

“Break through the regularity of stark walls and clinical surfaces by stacking earthy colors and textures for a soft, week-worthy space with a beautiful artistic look,” says Sloan. “This is not a look for fans of uniformity. It is about movement, character and depth, where visible brush strokes and drops become a center point instead of an error. It is particularly useful for uneven walls, so that you can work with and even celebrate existing imperfections.

“For a coherent, tonal look, choose a single shade from your plaster effect palette to paint your bathtub and floorboards.”

Start by painting your entire wall with a warm, rich color. Once dry, apply a neutral shade to random places.

While the paint is wet, use crumpled newspapers to make rough spots.

Take a lighter color, mix with a little water and use a cloth to wash over the wall, making sure there are areas left for the basic colors to pass.

Once dry, take your lightest shadow over the top, build it with circular motions for a cloudy look, then mix your paint with a little water and drop it along the top until drops drip all over the wall.

Finish with matte chalk paint to ensure that your wall is water-resistant.

For more information about Annie Sloan, visit www.anniesloan.com.