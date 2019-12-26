Get on the track to win a title

Loading...

In the 2019-20 NBA season, few teams had a better chance of winning the Larry O'Brien trophy than the Philadelphia 76ers. The team reminded everyone why this was the case during the Christmas Day showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Philly finished fifth that day and 5.5 games behind her opponents, Milwaukee throttled her on the way to the 121-109 final.

Philly is good and they certainly have a difficult hand due to injuries and planned breaks in the starting blocks, but despite the win on Wednesday, the team should be better (or at least more consistent). , There's a way for the Sixers to get there, and while these items aren't on the holiday wish list, they would be three big steps forward for Philly's hopes of winning a ring.

# 1: Answers at Point Guard

The Sixers have Ben Simmons running the show, but his non-shooting makes it difficult to trust him that he orchestrates the offense at times. Is he a point guard who can lead the team to a championship this year, or is he more of a secondary playmaker who does other offensive things that 6 & 10 boys should do? If the answer is B, can the team give someone on the list more minutes (Raul Neto? Trey Burke?) Or do they have to be players in the trade / buyout market to find upgrades for their managerial depth? If the answer is A, can the team find a way to get things going so that if they dare to hit Simmons from a distance, the opponents can get things going?

Fortunately for Philly, Simmons is good enough to find out. You still have success with him this season and his good games are pretty good. However, they are in a difficult situation as the team strives for the title or bankruptcy and has to anticipate what will happen if they encounter the goats or someone in the west. If they find that they need someone other than him to hold the ball in line games, Elton Brand has a couple of hectic weeks ahead of them in the postseason.

# 2: ground clearance to close games

Regardless of the Simmons question, it's obvious that the Sixers sometimes really miss a man like J.J. Redick, which can be a consistent threat from the depths. The team's most used lineup (pro Cleaning the Glass) and the one that is expected to close big games are Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid. Simmons is reluctant to shoot, while the remaining four boys triple at the following rates: 34.9 percent, 34.7 percent, 34.5 percent and 33 percent. These are the four worst three-point field goal percentages on the team among regular contributors.

They're not quite as good as their absolute best against Milwaukee – these four guys scored a combined 15v31 against the goats – but all four, especially Harris, are better marksmen than these percentages. If they don't quite figure that out, the Sixers may be recommendable in two ways: find more minutes for some guys on the list who have proven to be consistently more dangerous from below, or are you super active / buyout market which they operated a few years ago with the takeover of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

Although the team is fifth in the league in three percentage points per field goal, it is 26th per game and has not achieved constant shots from the start. That has to improve.

# 3: Joel Embiid, always being Joel Embiid

It is rare for a player to be called by Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley because they have lost their way and then admits that they did it right before going out and having a big game. This happened with Embiid earlier this year, in which he looked like a star who is not quite at the level we all know he can do.

The most important thing at Embiid is that it stays healthy and comes out big when the lights are brightest. These are questions that are much more important in April, May and, if you're lucky, in June than in December. Still, seeing the best version of Embiid – the one with the talent to be named among the best basketball players in the world – who dominated the Bucks at both ends of the floor at Christmas is something special. Every Sixers fan would I would love to see it.

