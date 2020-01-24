Get an extra long charging cable

The day I finally bought myself an extra long Lightning cable was the day I became a better person. This length of cord allows me to sit where I want and give juice to my phone while spending too much time on Instagram. I keep the 6-foot version next to my bed so I can move around without worrying about removing the plug from the wall. For the sofa, I switched to a 10-foot cable so that I could hide it behind the sofa without it getting stuck at my feet or getting caught in the void.

Lightning Anker Powerline II Cable

This 6-foot Anker cable not only doubles the length you get when you buy an iPhone, but it also costs more than half the price of a cord of the same length. It includes reinforced internal wiring and promises to “withstand more than 12,000 turns”, so there is no longer a problem of split covering and fraying of wires when watching your friends’ Instagram stories on the couch in pajamas .

Hi-Mobiler Extra Long Durable Charging Cable

Go further and use a charger with a right angle plug to keep the wire parallel to the phone, rather than perpendicular. It is perfect for people who tend to use their phone horizontally to broadcast shows, play games or watch YouTube videos.

Deegotech Micro USB Cable

If you are an Android user, this braided nylon option will easily charge your phone. The IT department has a USB 2.0 port for high speed charging and has been tested on more than 4,000 turns.

