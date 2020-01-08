Get a free Galaxy watch active at Carphone Warehouse (UK Deal)

Loading...

Buy a selected new Samsung smartphone and get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for free.

By Joseph Green 2020-01-08

TL; DR: Buy a new Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10 5G or Note10 + 5G and get a free Galaxy Watch Active worth £ 189.

You may have heard that there is nothing free in this world, but that is not entirely true. You can really get free things when you are ready to make a purchase.

This may seem a little confusing, because how can something be free if you have to buy something else? Well, that works if you were going to invest in something. So you don’t go out and don’t spend more than you already did.

Carphone Warehouse now offers a free Galaxy Watch Active when you purchase a selected new Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10 5G or Note10 + 5G. This offer is valid until January 29th and works great if you already had one of these handsets in your sights.

The Galaxy Watch Active is worth £ 189, so getting this device for free is pretty outstanding. To redeem this offer, participants must complete the online application form, upload proof of purchase, enter the model number, and provide all other required information up to 30 days from the date of purchase. As simple as that.

There are free things when you are ready to spend them.