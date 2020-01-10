Get a deeper clean in 2020

Loading...

We have selected the best electric toothbrushes so that you can clean them more thoroughly every day.

By Joseph Green2020-01-09 16:31:07 UTC

From the start, we assume that you already have an electric toothbrush, because if you don’t, you have to keep up with the times. Seriously, who has the energy these days to manually move the brush back and forth? We are no longer cavemen, boys.

If you already have an electric toothbrush, you know that these devices have traveled a terribly long way in a relatively short amount of time. Gone are the days when it was all about the oscillating brush head and nothing else. No, electric toothbrushes today have multiple cleaning modes, Bluetooth connectivity, pressure sensors, and more. What a time to be alive.

So if you feel pretty complacent and think you have an edge over those who still use a manual brush, we’re here to get you back on the floor. Unless you have an electric toothbrush with all the bells and whistles, you have to get up from your high horse immediately and think about your options.

There is currently a wide range of high quality electric toothbrushes on the market from some of the biggest names in technology and personal care. We’ve worked through this selection to bring you the very best in some top brands so you can upgrade to the perfect product for you.

These are the best electric toothbrushes for 2020.

Bluetooth connection • Intelligent coaching • Including brush heads • Pressure control • Battery life

Expensive • Plug charging only

One of the best toothbrushes from Oral-B with a practical pressure sensor that notifies you when you brush too hard.

1. Oral-B Genius 8000 CrossAction

The pressure control reduces the cleaning speed and warns you if you brush too hard.

Bluetooth-enabled:

Yes

Battery:

More than two weeks on a single charge

brushing modes:

five

Included:

Three toothbrush heads and travel bag

The Genius 8000 CrossAction electric toothbrush is one of the best Oral-B models on the market.

The Genius 8000 has an intuitive brush system that allows you to brush as recommended by your dentist, and intelligent position sensing technology that ensures that you cover all areas of your mouth. Oral-B also claims that the Genius 8000 removes up to 100% more plaque compared to a normal manual toothbrush, although we believe that “up to” is the key here.

Your sensitive gums are protected thanks to SmartRing and pressure control technology, which reduces brushing speed and tells you that you are gentler if you brush too hard. This is great news for anyone with gum sensitivity.

The Oral-B Genius 8000 is compatible with Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip and Ortho Care brush heads.

Five cleaning modes • Travel charger • Two year warranty and 28 day money back guarantee • Sonic technology • Stylish finish

One of the most expensive on this list • Reports of reliability issues

It’s a little expensive, but you get an electric sonic toothbrush that allows for more thorough cleaning.

2. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Sonic technology pulsates with water between your teeth to break up and remove plaque.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

Battery:

Up to two weeks on one charge

cleaning modes:

five

Included:

Charger and USB travel charger

The Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush is probably the most elegant model from Philips. The DiamondClean is made of smooth, matte ceramic and has an elegant design that is highlighted from the inside by lights that glow and fade when not in use. It is a classy and minimalist look.

Of course, it’s not just about design. The DiamondClean also offers strong performance and promises that the premium plaque head will remove up to ten times more plaque in just two weeks (compared to a manual toothbrush).

You have a choice of five cleaning modes in which ultrasound technology pulsates water between your teeth to break up and remove plaque. The 14-day battery life is also pretty decent, and the 28-day money-back guarantee is even better.

Artificial intelligence tracks where you clean. • Automatically reduces brushing speed if you brush your teeth too hard. • Charging the travel case. • Six cleaning modes

The most expensive option

It’s the most expensive toothbrush on this list, but that’s because it is really impressive in many ways.

3. Oral-B Genius X

Artificial intelligence tracks where you brush in your mouth to provide personalized feedback in the app.

Bluetooth-enabled:

Yes

Battery:

Up to two weeks on one charge

cleaning modes:

six

Included:

Smart USB travel bag and charging station

The Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush is more intelligent than ever. Motion sensors and artificial intelligence recognize your cleaning style and lead you to the best results every day.

Artificial Intelligence keeps track of where you clean, and this flows into the Oral-B app, which gives you personalized feedback so you know where to focus more or less. It’s pretty clever and a big step up from many other models in this list.

This advanced toothbrush protects your sensitive gums and prevents future problems by combining Gum Guard technology, 360 SmartRing and Pressure Control. This tells you that if you brush too hard, you need to slow down.

The battery lasts more than two weeks on a full charge, but if you fail to do so, you can rely on the charge.

Good value • Five cleaning modes • Long battery life • One year of customer service

A withdrawn electric toothbrush that focuses on giving people who travel a lot effective brushing.

4. Fairywill FW507

All Fairywill products come with a one-year customer service guarantee.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

Battery:

30 days

cleaning modes:

five

Included:

Three brush heads

The Fairywill electric toothbrush appears to be able to produce 40,000 microbrushes per minute, which seems like a lot. This helps remove up to 100% more plaque and stains compared to a normal manual toothbrush.

With five cleaning modes (white, clean, delicate, polishing and massaging) and a lightweight design, this USB toothbrush is easy to use and effective. It has a two-minute intelligent timer that reminds you every 30 seconds to maintain good cleaning habits.

The Fairywell electric toothbrush offers a wide range of impressive features at an affordable price. All Fairywell products come with a one-year customer service guarantee. So if something goes wrong, you are covered.

Extra soft bristles • Children learn brushing with the brush timer

Battery only lasts up to seven days • No replacement heads

The perfect tool to encourage your child to brush twice a day for two minutes.

5. Oral-B Junior

Let them start with better habits early, which will result in cleaner teeth.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

Battery:

Up to seven days on one charge

cleaning modes:

one

Included:

Brushing instructions for the bathroom

We all know that getting kids to brush properly can be tedious, but the Oral-B Junior electric toothbrush makes it a little easier.

This electric toothbrush is available in fun colors that can help your kids clean well and maintain healthy habits for a lifetime. At least that’s the idea. The built-in timer teaches children to brush the recommended two minutes and instructs them to change to another area of ​​their mouth every 30 seconds.

This rechargeable electric toothbrush also has particularly soft bristles that have been proven to protect children’s teeth and gums and remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It is also compatible with a range of toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultra Thin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Cleaning, Dental Floss, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care. This is very useful when brush heads need to be replaced ,

Three cleaning modes • Long battery life • Two replacement heads • Inexpensive • Great reviews

Good value for money, great reviews and a number of impressive features.

6. KIPOZI KI-2205

An impressive range of functions at an alarmingly affordable price.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

Battery:

Two weeks or more on a single charge

cleaning modes:

Three

Included:

Two replacement heads

The KIPOZI electric toothbrush offers an excellent price-performance ratio and a precision rotary cleaning system with 8,800 vibrations per minute, with which up to twice as much plaque can be effectively removed as with a manual toothbrush.

You can choose between three cleaning modes. The first is for general cleaning, the second for sensitive areas and the third for massage mode. There is also a two-minute smart timer that turns off automatically when you reach the two-minute mark recommended by the dentist. You will get a vibration every 30 seconds to remind you when to move to the next part of your mouth.

It takes approximately 24 hours to fully charge the battery, but you will need to brush with a charge for at least two weeks. That’s an impressive battery life for such a cheap device.

Favorable for Philips • The pressure sensor warns you if you brush too hard. • Travel bag • Long battery life • Good reviews

For some, the vibrations may be too big. • Replacement heads are expensive

An inexpensive Philips brush that reminds you when to work on each area of ​​your mouth.

7. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

The exchange reminder warns you when you need to replace your brush head.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

Battery:

Two weeks on one charge

cleaning modes:

one

Included:

suitcase

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

The built-in pressure sensor notifies you when you brush too hard, and the smart reminder to replace the brush head warns you when you need to replace your brush head. This is great news for the forgetful types.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 uses Sonic technology to move fluid deep between teeth and remove plaque between and along the gum line. It is a powerful device that could actually be a bit too much for some (according to reviews).

With the included travel case, you can take your electric toothbrush with you wherever you go. This is particularly useful for those who travel a lot and live out of a small pocket for long periods of time.

Inexpensive • Soft bristles protect the gums • Light grip that is easy to control

Not as powerful as other options • A cleaning mode

A simple and effective brush that focuses on plaque removal and gum care and no intelligent functions.

8. Colgate ProClinical 250+

Removes more plaque from the gum line and gives you a whiter smile.

Bluetooth-enabled:

No

cleaning modes:

one

Battery:

“Long battery life”

Included:

travel cover

The Colgate ProClinical 250+ electric toothbrush offers an impressive array of features with a modern, sleek and easy-to-use design.

This device uses ultrasound technology to remove approximately five times more plaque than a manual brush. It is also gentle on your gums, which is music to the ears of sensitive people everywhere. This is due to the specially developed soft bristles that minimize damage to your soft tissue.

The design of the electric toothbrush Colgate ProClinical 250+ is light and slim. Some brushes can be a bit difficult to handle, but that’s not the case here.

