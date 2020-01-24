Get a 65-inch LG for less than $ 500

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

2020-01-24

Winter is a particularly overwhelming time in the world when it comes to television. We are so crowded with Golden Globe and Oscar nominations that we forget that this is a hot time for show premieres. Sabrina’s The Circle, Shameless, Grace and Frankie, You and Chilling Adventures are all new and you need to stay up to date before Twitter spoils anything.

So if you’re stuck to the screen for the foreseeable future, wouldn’t it be optimal if this screen were a nice 4K screen? If you want to buy a TV on the fly, a shipload will be offered this weekend to keep your grandeur in check. You can find a 55-inch Vizio TV for less than $ 400 or a 65-inch LG TV for less than $ 500.

Here are our favorite offers:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition TV (50LF711U20) – $ 279.99 (list price $ 379.99)

Samsung Ultra HD 4K UHD 7-inch Smart TV (UN55RU7100FXZA) – $ 447.99 (list price $ 599.99)

Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED (QN55LS03R) frame-class smart TV – $ 1,249 per code SAVE300 (list price $ 1,999.99)

Samsung 65-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) – $ 897.99 (list price $ 1,797.99)

Samsung 65-inch Smart Frame The Frame 4K QLED (QN65LS03R) – $ 1,549 per code SAVE300 (list price $ 2,799.99)

LG 65-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV (OLED65B9PUA) – $ 1,699 per code SAVE100 (list price $ 2,299.99)

Vizio V-Series 75-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (V755-G4) – $ 798 (list price $ 998)

LG 75-inch NanoCell 8 Series 4K HDR Smart TV (75SM8670PUA) – $ 1,299 according to code SAVE100 (list price $ 1,799.99)

Sony 75-inch Bravia 4K HDR Dolby Vision Smart LED TV (XBR75Z9F) – $ 2,798 (list price $ 4,998)

Samsung 85-inch Q70 Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (QN85Q70RAF) – $ 2,997.99 (list price $ 4,797.99)

