An Israeli biological warfare expert claims that a deadly coronovirus that is spreading worldwide may come from a Wuhan laboratory linked to China’s secret biological weapons program, the Washington Times reported.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is the only declared website in China that can deal with the virus, wrote the news agency’s national security correspondent, Bill Gertz.

Dany Shoham, a former Israeli military intelligence official, said the laboratory is also linked to Beijing’s undercover biological weapons program.

“Certain laboratories at the institute have probably dealt with Chinese [biological weapons] at least collaterally, but not as the most important institution in the Chinese BW focus,” he said.

China has refused to have offensive biological weapons. The U.S. State Department announced last year that it suspected such covert activity, Gertz said.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state-controlled media that early signs suggest the virus came from wildlife sold at a fish market in Wuhan, Gertz noted.

The World Health Organization calls the microbe coronavirus 2019 nCoV.

The Wuhan facility has previously examined coronaviruses, including the strain that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS], the H5N1 influenza virus, Japanese encephalitis, and dengue fever, Gertz reported.

“In principle, virus infiltration can occur either as leakage or as an unnoticed indoor infection that would normally have left the affected facility,” Shoham told Gertz. “This could have been the case at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but so far there is no evidence or evidence of such an incident.”

The SARS virus escaped multiple times from high-level security facilities in Beijing, according to Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey.

“However, there is no reason to suspect at this point,” Ebright told DailyMail.com.

