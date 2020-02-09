Gers Coach breaks script by accepting responsibility for Celtic Park Bust-Up

We are now far in February and we are still dealing with the consequences of a game in December, the SFA efficiency at its best. Last year the Glasgow derby painted a few ugly scenes with the final whistle, even though the Ibrox said they deserved their first ever win in Paradise, they just can’t help it.

It was the usual antics of Alfredo Morelos who started it all. The attacker dived into the dying embers of the game before being caught red-handed, received a red card from Kevin Clancy and then made murderous gestures to Celtic fans on their way to the park.

That led to a blast between the Celtic and Rangers dugouts.

Gers coach Michael Beale has broken the usual Ibrox tactics for denial and deflection and has admitted that he has made a mistake by accusing ref Kevin Clancy of cheating. He also said that he should never have questioned the integrity of the civil servant, ironically if you think why Morelos was sent away.

Speaking with the Daily Record, the Gers coach said the following:

“I questioned the integrity of the referee and accepted that I could not accuse him of cheating. The incident with John was nothing and has now been resolved. ”

“We have had a long-term relationship since 2011 when I visited Scotland to train SFA coaches in my Chelsea days. There is no hostility between us at all. “

The SFA handed out a prohibition of five games but suspended two.