Gerry Forbes: Bottom up for pub staff affected by accident

This story couldn’t get any crazier.

There is bad luck, then a series of bad luck, and then horrible.

You may have read the story of the Pig and Duke Pubs that are flooded with broken pipes after the cold January period.

That is only part of the story. It all happened to my friends Joanne and Stephen Lowden, who own the two locations, but two weeks before the bars were flooded, their rented house was flooded with roof leaks that led to black mold and an immediate evacuation to a new address.

Then a pub was flooded on 503 4th Ave. S.W., when the pipes burst. They started moving personnel and perishable goods to 12th Avenue S.W. location when the sprinkler system pipes burst there.

There was insurance, but that does not cover the 65 fantastic employees they have been working there for years, who are all like family.

Service Master is currently cleaning up the disaster. The health department and contractors are in line, so it will take a while before they can open again to serve the loyal regulars at both locations.

I gathered Stephen’s friends and the Calgary beer elite and suggested that we try to put something together to help the employees of Lowdens and The Pig and Duke.

After a few meetings and a great crew of friends, we have fundraising this Saturday at Township Bar and Grill at 250 6th Ave. S.W. in Bow Valley Square at 6 pm (Special thanks to Lance Hurtubise.)

It will be an incredible evening full of fun, where all beer companies lend a hand and start the product. Wine companies have also merged with Gordon Food Services and the good people of The Vintage Group.

There will be live entertainment, with an acoustic performance by Shane Volk from the award-winning band One Bad Son and a live DJ there until the early hours of the night.

For the taking, some great year-long beer extravaganzas can be won by purchasing a ticket, and of course great silent auction items are available to bid during the event.

The Pig and Duke staff will serve along with the Township crew so that they can thank everyone who will be there to help the staff in these two great pubs.

It has been a considerable effort on the part of the team to put this together and I want to thank everyone who worked on this project to make it a success. Saturday should be a big party and if you want to be part of it, you can buy your tickets at www.eventbrite.ca, looking for Pig and Duke Support the Staff Event.

Read Gerry Forbes in the Sun on Thursdays and Sundays