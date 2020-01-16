Gerry Forbes: Alberta paves its way to edible cannabis products

The cannabis industry missed the edible boat during the holiday season, but it wasn’t their fault.

They should be available in mid-December, but Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis were flooded with other issues and could not get their performance together in time to take them to the stores for the holiday bonus on time.

The good news for cannabis companies is that edible products, including extracts and topical products, are finally on their way to stores throughout the province.

These are currently all stored by the AGLC and are sent to stores when orders are received.

The AGLC is currently in contact with 42 licensed producers and about half expect to sell edible products in their stores.

Most of the people I know who are cannabis connoisseurs did not wait for the AGLC anyway: they ordered from West Coast Cannabis, Canada’s largest wholesaler in pharmacies for buying bulk edibles online with a huge selection of things you can mix and match.

Your best guide to products is on your computer at www.thechronicbeaver.ca, a website about fun, cannabis and Canada that sorts the best things from online Canada stores with coupon codes.

If you are a beginner in using cannabis, they offer great advice, including how to not exaggerate things.

They suggest taking it easy when you first try gummies or baked goods, before you know how long it takes to kick in – and especially not to operate a car or heavy machinery.

They also warn the consumer public that you must be of age to also participate in one of the new foods and you are encouraged to keep them in a safe place as you would prescribe drugs.

Most of the guys I know have tried organic foods, milk shakes, gummies and of course cookies and brownies.

They are available online and will be available in stores soon.

A windfall of around $ 2.7 billion is expected – $ 1.6 billion will be spent annually on edible products and $ 529 million on cannabis-infused drinks, the topicals, concentrates, tinctures and capsules would likely generate around $ 400 million in sales .

It has not been long enough to really predict what these sales will have on first aid trips, but south of the Colorado border they dramatically increased when food items were introduced, with people suffering toxic reactions.

The AGLC tells the public to do their research and to look at dosages to prevent adverse effects and always be careful when trying something new that your body is not used to.

It is a changing world that is there. I have never been a cannabis user and I am not going to be in the future, but if you are going to experiment, remember what your mother said when you were an 18-year-old child and discovered liquor: easy does it!