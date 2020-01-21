Gerrard should be ashamed - Ex-Celt springs ruffles during BBC Interview

John Hartson did not change his mind about Alfredo Morelos and his cut in the throat three weeks after the incident.

The issue was raised again due to the lack of consistency by the SFA when it came to punishing players for misconduct.

Morelos made the gesture as he left the field for his second booking of the day against Celtic. The player inexplicably throws himself on the floor in the dying embers of the game.

Asked by BBC Sportsound to stick to his comments about Morelos, John did not decline as quoted by Record Sport: “Yes. A million percent. I am surprised that they are surprised about these charges.

“I have never enjoyed that murderous reaction, I have never enjoyed it.

“I think we all know what it means. It doesn’t mean the game ended well, let me straighten that one thing up.

“What I would say is that there are people who defend this person and make this gesture. Now I know you want to defend your player and I know you have to be seen to support your player.

“But I have always said, and I keep saying, that gesture is much worse for me.

“Do you want children in Scottish football, young people under 11 and under 12 who idolize Morelos, do you want them to come out of their games on a Sunday afternoon and make that gesture?

“I think the SFA is so inconsistent with their decision-making and who is being banned.”

Ibrox cheerleader and bargain vendor Bond-villain Derek Ferguson called it a witch hunt and wanted people to continue the incident. The former Ibrox man claims a difference in cultures.

Hartson, however, had none of it and returned to the powder cloud expert:

“Time to ?! Time to ?! That gesture is terrible, what are you talking about.

“The owners, the people who pay his wages and support him, must be absolutely ashamed.”

Hartson was then asked if Gerrard should also be “ashamed” of defending the attacker.

He added: “Absolutely, if you support a player for that gesture. A million percent.

“I can’t believe that someone with the right state of mind would defend someone for that cut throat gesture.”

Many people may think that this is messing around, but it is partly due to the inability of the SFA to keep making decisions that are staggering and change the rules of the game every week.

It is up to our governing body to resolve such incidents and ensure that they do not occur frequently in the game.

There is no witch hunt here and the smoke and mirrors to make it seem like there is an agenda is kind of pathetic.