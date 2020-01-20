This season from AGT: The Champions introduced us to some amazing talents from all over the world, including dog trainer Alexa Lauenburger. The 11-year-old, who comes from Germany, is attending this week’s show.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wzo64JmyQB0 (/ embed)

Alexa has an amazing story for someone so young. Take a look at one of her routines and you will understand why it was so successful. Read on to learn more about her, including her previous experience with Got Talent.

5 facts about Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa was inspired by her father to train dogs

Alexa’s father Wolfgang Lauenburger is also a dog trainer. She was inspired to pursue the same talent. According to her AGT: Champions Bio, Alexa started teaching dogs secretly at the age of 7. Then she surprised her family with a dog show. In an Instagram post that wished her father a happy birthday, Alexa called him her “hero”.

SEE AGT DOG ACT SARA AND HERO’S AMAZING DANCE AT YOUR WEDDING

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdUDkZLGdTg (/ embed)

She won “Germany’s Got Talent”

Alexa started in the 11th season of Das Supertalent, also known as Germany’s Got Talent. At that time she was only 9 years old! Alexa reportedly worked with a dozen dogs during the show and ended up winning the competition. She says her dogs were later “superstars” and everyone wanted to meet them.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wzo64JmyQB0 (/ embed)

Alexa participated in “BGT: The Champions”

Last year Alexa Lauenburger brought her dog promotion to the UK and took part in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. Her Greatest Showman-inspired routine brought hosts Ant and Dec. Simon Cowell entered the Golden Buzzer and told her it was the best dog act he had ever seen. (And if you know Simon, you know he really loves dog actions.) Although she didn’t win, Alexa made a big impression.

SIMON COWELL IS FINALLY RECEIVED THE DOG ACT HE IS WAITING FOR

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiZ8Ly75B-I (/ embed)

Your act has caused some controversy

According to The Sun, there was some controversy after Alexa won Das Supertalent. Her father appeared on TV with a routine similar to one of them and people wondered if she had trained the dogs herself. Wolfgang defended her on Facebook, pointing out that Alexa never claimed to be the only one who trains the dogs. He added that it is impressive enough to handle all of these dogs on live television.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB8Dy9V6_bE (/ embed)

Alexa takes part in “AGT: The Champions”

Alexa Lauenburger brings her great dog action to American television. In a promotional video for the show, Alexa said this was her first time in America. “I look forward to performing on the world stage and showing everyone what I’m doing,” she said. She also said she was excited to meet Judge Heidi Klum and said that she was “a big fan”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU_SSB-nGA0 (/ embed)