Germany rejected nuclear energy and spiked deadly emissions

On New Year’s Eve, while the rest of the world prepared to usher in a new decade, employees of the German energy company EnBW prepared to pull the plug from one of the few remaining nuclear power plants in the country. The license to operate the two reactors in the Philippsburg nuclear facility expired at midnight after 35 years of supplying carbon-free power to Germans who lived along the southwestern border of the country. The Philippsburg plant was the eleventh nuclear facility that was decommissioned in the last decade. The remaining six nuclear power plants in the country will go dark by 2022.

Germans have always had a complicated relationship with nuclear energy, but the radioactive cloud that flew over Germany after the Chernobyl disaster in the mid-1980s gave new life to the anti-nuclear policy supported by the country’s Green Party. After the collapse of the Japanese Fukushima Daiichi plant, Germany’s anti-nuclear lobby kicked off and tens of thousands of people took to the streets in protest. The German government quickly passed legislation to dismantle all of the country’s nuclear reactors, apparently to protect its citizens by preventing a Fukushima-style disaster. But a study published last month by the non-profit National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that the rejection of nuclear energy by Germany was an expensive and potentially fatal miscalculation.

To find out the hidden costs of denuclearizing Germany, economists used machine learning to analyze the collected data flows between 2011 and 2017. The researchers, based at UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara and Carnegie Mellon University, discovered that nuclear power was largely replaced by power from coal-fired power stations, leading to a further 36 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, or an increase in emissions of around 5 percent. More troubling, the researchers estimate that burning more coal led to a local increase in particle pollution and sulfur dioxide and probably killed an additional 1,100 people a year due to respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

All in all, the researchers calculated that the increased carbon emissions and deaths from local air pollution amounted to a social cost of around $ 12 billion a year. The study found that this reduces the cost of keeping nuclear power plants online by billions of dollars, even taking into account the risks of a meltdown and the cost of storing nuclear waste. “People overestimate the risk and damage of a nuclear accident,” says Akshaya Jha, Carnegie Mellon economist and author of the study. “It’s also clear that people don’t realize that the costs of local air pollution are pretty serious. It’s a silent killer.”

Germany is unlikely to reverse the course, but the conclusions of the study offer an important lesson for the United States, where the future of nuclear energy is becoming increasingly uncertain.

The US fleet of nuclear reactors is fast approaching the end of its legal lifetime – almost all were built before 1990 – and the only two new reactors under construction have gone far beyond budget. Cost overruns ultimately lead to an increase in the price of the already expensive electricity from the factory. In many energy markets in the US, nuclear energy is struggling with the abundance of cheap natural gas and heavily subsidized renewable energy sources. In the meantime, attempts to extend the life of existing reactors also encounter economic and political obstacles.

Aside from California, no states are planning to completely dismantle nuclear energy, but some factories can be closed in the future, simply because operators cannot afford to stay in operation. The question then is whether the closure of these factories in the US will ultimately increase CO2 emissions, such as in Germany.

