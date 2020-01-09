Germany, NATO soldiers from Iraq move amid tensions | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

In the meantime, NATO said that some of its troops were relocated from Iraq after Baghdad called for foreign troops to leave the country, but the US-led military hopes to return to continue training the Iraqi army if requested as soon as requested. the peace has been restored.

The 29-country military organization has around 500 troops in Iraq – mostly from Canada, Spain and Turkey – that help train and build up Iraqi security forces so that they can only fight the Islamic State Group. It was not immediately clear how many troops would be moved.

“We have temporarily suspended our on-site training and are taking all necessary precautions to protect our people,” NATO said. “This includes the temporary relocation of some employees to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.”

Regardless of the NATO contingent, the German Ministry of Defense said that its 32 soldiers stationed in Taji were flown overnight to the Azraq airbase in Jordan, where German planes are located to help fight the Islamic State Group. Three soldiers in Baghdad were taken to Kuwait by colleagues from other countries through the anti-US headquarters. Operation Inherent Resolve, has been added.

“These forces can be withdrawn at any time if training in Iraq resumes,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our soldiers are staying in the region and the mission is being held in place for the time being, although it will be suspended this week pending further consultations,” Roderich Kiesewetter, a legislator at Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party on the Foreign Affairs Committee from parliament, Deutschlandfunk told radio.

He said this was “a very good step to give the Iraqi government time to evaluate the situation” after the Iraqi parliament called for foreign troops to be withdrawn. The international coalition that is fighting IS will have to discuss how to proceed, he added.

Germany had already ordered its soldiers in Taji and Baghdad not to leave their bases after the murder of Soleimani near Baghdad airport last week.

