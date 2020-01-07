Germany moves 35 soldiers from Iraq to Jordan, Kuwait | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The Defense Ministry later said on Tuesday that the 32 soldiers stationed in Taji were flown overnight to the Azraq airbase in Jordan, where German planes are assisting in the fight against the Islamic State Group. Three soldiers in Baghdad were taken to Kuwait by colleagues from other countries through the anti-US headquarters. Operation Inherent Resolve, has been added.

“These forces can be withdrawn at any time if training in Iraq resumes,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our soldiers are staying in the region and the mission is being held in place for the time being, although it will be suspended this week pending further consultations,” Roderich Kiesewetter, a legislator at Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party on the Foreign Affairs Committee from parliament, Deutschlandfunk told radio.

He said this was “a very good step to give the Iraqi government time to evaluate the situation” after the Iraqi parliament called for foreign troops to be withdrawn. The international coalition that is fighting IS will have to discuss how to proceed, he added.

Germany had already ordered its soldiers in Taji and Baghdad not to leave their bases after the murder of Soleimani near Baghdad airport last week.

