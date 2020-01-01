Germany is full of diesel manual Chrysler minivans and they are very cheap

Loading...

Today I bring you a revelation: Germany is full of absurdly cheap Chrysler minivans equipped with two coveted features that are never offered in the US. USA: a manual transmission and a diesel engine. Yes, I am talking about the glory of torque and fuel efficiency of a compression engine screwed to a fun driving transmission, all encapsulated in an efficient minivan body. Just look at these offers.

In recent days, Jalopnik has been in a kick of first-generation Chrysler minivan, specifically drooling over manual transmission models with red interiors. And can you blame us? He gets all the practicality associated with a monocoque van, in addition to the joy of rowing through his own gears, all in a bright red cocoon, extremely from the 80s: it's amazing.

But the problem with minivans in the USA. UU. It's not just that manual transmission models have always been extremely rare, it's that such workhorses have only come with gasoline engines. The joy of a turbo diesel engine with torque built to handle large loads while scoring a large fuel economy has been relegated to other markets, including Germany, where I frequently visit and track Craigslist (well, use its equivalent, Mobile.de) . Recently, I found myself drooling over the Plymouth Voyager minivans that I would never have been interested in, and I feel a bit weird about it. So I thought I would share this recent fetish with you, dear readers.

Among the apples in my eye is the third generation Chrysler "NS" minivan, you know, the really round one that may have looked great when it was launched for the 1996 model year, but it hasn't aged well at all. That's one of the photos above, and it's for sale for only 350 euros, or about $ 393. Sure, the engine starts and immediately stops, but that can be fixed, and you can find these things in a way similarly viable for less than $ 500 all day.

This blue actually seems to be in good shape:

Here is a look at the three pedals and the gearshift:

And here is another for sale for only 450 euros, or about $ 500:

What are you saying? Do you prefer the fourth generation Chrysler minivan 2001 to 2007? Fear not, for those, too, they were offered with diesel engines and lever shifts. This beauty here only costs 450 euros or about $ 500:

Honestly, it looks pretty clean, and the extremely brief description "getriebe top engine" seems to imply that the engine and transmission are in excellent condition.

If you do not feel any of those excessively round minivans above, the good news is that the second generation minivan "AS" was also available in Germany (curious fact: this generation could be had in the US with a manual, although not a diesel), and this costs less than $ 700:

Someone replaced the shift knob with a strange-looking one, and my god makes the engine look oily and the radiator fluid like hell:

If you want one in better shape and are willing to lose $ 900, there is this second red generation that is apparently in good mechanical condition, according to the seller. Honestly, it looks great:

Many of the cars need some basic repairs to receive their "TUV" inspection, and it is worth mentioning that the 2.5-liter VM turbo diesel, which produces about 120 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, is really not The best known. Reliable engine always.

Still, the large number of manual Chrysler diesel minivans, vehicles that simply do not exist in the US. UU., In addition to the fact that they are so cheap, it intrigues me a lot.

I do not say that buying one of these is a great idea, but the peculiar dollar ratio of these vans built in Graz, Austria, is ridiculously high. And I thought everyone should know that.

