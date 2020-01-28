Germany confirms 1st case of new virus from China | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 28, 2020

BERLIN – A man confirmed that Germany’s first case of the new virus that originated in central China was presumably infected by a Chinese colleague who visited his workplace, the authorities said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old from the Starnberg area south of Munich is in a hospital in Munich as a precaution, officials in Bavaria said. However, they emphasized that his condition is good.

The man attended a training session at his workplace last Tuesday, which also involved an employee from the same company from China, said Andreas Zapf, the head of the Bavaria office for health and food safety.

The woman, who had not yet shown any symptoms, flew home on Thursday and went to a doctor after feeling ill during the flight, Zapf said. She then tested positive for the new virus. The woman lives in Shanghai, but was visited a few days earlier by her parents, who come from the worst hit Wuhan area.