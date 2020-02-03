Germany, Austria at odds with the European financial trade tax

BERLIN – Germany and Austria are at odds with plans for a new financial transaction tax, raising more questions about the chance that the tax will become a reality after years of conversations.

The two countries are among the ten in the European Union who worked on a financial transaction tax after a broader agreement proved elusive. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has proposed a 0.2% tax on share purchases and wants to use the proceeds at home to help supplement the pensions of low-paid people.

However, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz objects that the plan would save highly speculative financial instruments and derivatives and instead hit small investors at a time when they buy shares because bank interest rates are very low.

“We are in favor of the tax on financial transactions as a tax on speculators, as originally foreseen,” Kurz said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday in Berlin. “But the current proposal from Finance Minister Scholz is one that we reject.”

Merkel said that Germany regrets the Austrian position and notes that although many prefer a financial transaction tax, it is difficult to record details.

“We can of course continue to talk – it simply cannot be that, in the event of a change, another five countries will be saved,” Merkel said at a joint press conference. “So it’s a very difficult thing.”

