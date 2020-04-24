German tennis officials say Federer’s merger speaks to a Twitter stunt

Roger Federer is suing the new Twitter Followers after a merger between men’s and women’s tennis tours.

The stunning claim comes from Dirk Hordorf, vice president of the German Tennis Federation (DTB). He is best known for coaching Rainer Shuttler, Janko Tipsarevic and Vasek Pospisil.

This week, Federer took advantage of the possibility of bringing ATP and WTA tours under the rule of a single organization, backed by Rafael Nadal.

Wonder… .. Do I think this is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to come together?

– Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

The Swiss Great Federer, who won a record 20 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, said a merger “probably should have happened a long time ago, but now is the time.”

With unified leadership, he said tennis would be stronger from the coronavirus pandemic, and he found support from the ever-great Billy Jean King and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

However, Hordorf, who has made a career in business and sports administration with his coaching, says Federer’s proposal has “no substance” and calls into question his motivations.

Hoddorf told Stats Performance: “It’s a short thought, it’s not enough. It starts with the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and the Grand Slam, and you start from there.

“It is also crucial to request this in these media-free times. He needs more followers on his Twitter account, so he is not using a suggestion.

“I am in favor of discussing this issue in full detail, but a message on Twitter cannot be taken seriously.”

Federer has 12.7 million followers on Twitter, ATP has 1.5 million, and the WTA has 834,000 followers. Wimbledon has 3.7 million followers, more than any other Grand Slam.

Federer gained nearly 1,000 new followers after Wednesday’s merger, according to an analysis from the Social Lakers website.

