BERLIN – German legislators are considering whether they can tackle a shortage of donor organs with a reform that would make most people potential donors unless they object.

In a debate on a cross-party issue, Parliament will vote on Thursday on competing proposals to address the issue.

Currently, doctors in Germany can only transplant organs from people who declare their willingness to be active, for example by carrying a donor card or making a living will. More than 1,000 people in the country of 83 million die every year pending transplants.

According to a new system proposed by Health Minister Jens Spahn and others, people are automatically considered as donors unless they cancel by placing themselves in a register stating that they object – what they can do at any time.

Family members could also tell civil servants that the deceased had made it clear that they did not want to donate. Anyone aged 16 and over would be repeatedly informed of the new system, while there would be no donations from people unable to understand the importance of the decision, for example due to mental disability.

Spahn has argued that 20 of the 28 countries of the European Union have similar systems and “everything we have tried so far has not led to an increase in the number of donors.”

Another cross-party group of legislators says that the proposal raises legal and ethical concerns about people’s right to determine their own destiny. It calls on people to ask about their intentions when they pick up identity cards, which are mandatory in Germany and must be renewed every 10 years.

The group says it wants to ensure that organ donation “remains a deliberate and voluntary decision that cannot be enforced by the state.”

