German officials agree to abandon coal-fired electricity by 2038 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It was said that assessments will be carried out in 2026 and 2029 to determine whether, in 2035, three years before the deadline, Germany can leave the production of coal-fired electricity.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that coal plant operators are being compensated for switching off those facilities earlier than planned. Operators of factories in West Germany receive 2.6 billion euros ($ 2.9 billion) and 1.75 billion euros go to operators of factories in the east, with payments made about 15 years after the factories were shut down.

“What we have here is a good agreement on climate protection because it makes it clear that we are serious,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. He added that the government is planning to bring legislation to parliament by the end of this month.

Germany obtains more than a third of its electricity from coal combustion and generates large quantities of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. The country is leaving nuclear energy, with the last nuclear reactor going offline at the end of 2022.

The federal government has already approved a plan to spend 2038 to 40 billion euros by 2038 to absorb the consequences of abandoning fossil fuels for the coal mining regions. That money would start to flow as soon as Parliament passed legislation setting out the dates and conditions for Germany’s exit from coal.

“These were tough negotiations – they took a long time, in my opinion too long, but the result is good,” said Environment Minister Svenja Schulze. “We are the first country to leave nuclear energy and coal on a binding basis, and this is an important international signal that we are sending.”

Schulze said that eight “very old and very dirty” coal-fired power stations will be taken offline very quickly, the first one already this year. She acknowledged that Germany needs an “enormous expansion of wind and solar energy.”

Altmaier said that in the future there will be less “overproduction” in Germany, “but we are very sure that we can guarantee sufficient electricity supply for companies, but also for private consumers.”

