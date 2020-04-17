German Merkel has opened car dealerships that need to be reopened

German car dealerships will be able to resume operations immediately, as Chancellor Merkel’s government will withdraw its COVID-19 blocking measures in Europe’s largest market.

The move has been eagerly awaited by lobbying groups, which have issued several warnings about dealerships threatening bankruptcy due to high inventory, Autonews Europe reports.

VDA’s lobbying group said the opening of dealerships was an “important and necessary step” to boost production. “No sales without sales,” said VDA President Hildegard Mueller.

Although no specific date is set for most dealerships to reopen, industry groups expect some showrooms to resume operations after Monday that Opel has already confirmed that it will happen – making it the first German carmaker.

“This is an important step towards normality that will gradually drive sales,” said Opel CEO Michael Lochscheler.

Following a nationwide blockade on March 16, new car sales in Germany fell 38%, prompting the VDIK import group to withdraw its full 3.35 million new car sales forecast.

Merkel and 16 state leaders have updated the plan to open stores with retail space of less than 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), which include bikes and bookstores. The 800 square meter restriction will not apply to car dealerships that have relatively large areas that can facilitate social distance measures, unlike supermarkets and other stores.

“We are delighted to see that there were no restrictions on the size of the dealership, as this could lead to disadvantages for some businesses,” UDA said.