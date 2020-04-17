German diocese transfers black priest soon after loss of life menace

BERLIN — Catholic Church officials in Germany say they are transferring a black priest to a different post about problem for his safety, soon after his household and vehicle have been attacked and he received a dying danger.

The diocese of Speyer in southwest Germany claimed Friday that the priest, Patrick Asomugha, will depart his write-up in the parish of Queidersbach next week.

In a assertion, it stated that the “concerns for the safety and wellness of Father Asomugha manufactured this action unavoidable.”

The diocese said that Asomugha, who is from Nigeria, has confronted hostility in the parish because final calendar year and his rectory was two times broken into. Last drop, his motor vehicle tires have been slashed and in March a demise risk was left on his garage doorway. Two times later on someone smashed bottles versus the door of his dwelling. A police investigation is ongoing.

Asomugha reported that, beneath the conditions, he was unable to do his career in Queidersbach, which is positioned shut to the U.S. Army’s Regional Clinical Heart in Landstuhl.

“The assault in opposition to me have produced it virtually difficult to lead a normal parish everyday living in Queidersbach,” he said.

The diocese mentioned Asomugha would be provided a new function through the program of the summer.

4 several years ago, a Congolese-born priest stepped down from his write-up in Bavaria after receiving anonymous dying threats and despise mail for standing up for refugees.

The Related Press