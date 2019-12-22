German cyclists linked to doping network: report

Loading...

Two other German cyclists who participated in the Tour de France attended a doctor accused of wearing a doping ring, reports German television ARD.

The pair came from Pro-Tour teams, the highest level of the sport, which was rocked by a series of doping scandals at the start of the decade, but had hoped to have evolved.

So far, the investigation into the Erfurt-based doctor, known as Mark S under German privacy laws, has involved 23 athletes.

ARD is referring the new names to a German prosecutor, who filed a complaint last week against Mark S and four suspected accomplices. The names have not been made public.

Former German sprint cycling star Danilo Hondo admitted to being in the doping ring in May.

Several professional cyclists, including the former Italian sprint king Alessandro Petacchi, have already been involved in the blood doping affair. He denied any fault.

Former Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Duerr admitted to being a member of the doping ring, triggering raids at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria and Erfurt in February.

DPA