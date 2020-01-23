German automakers are struggling with Tesla

The BlueZero concept 2009 from Mercedes-Benz, which came out as the original Tesla Roadster, gained momentum. The concept was finally produced as a B-Class EV, using Tesla technology in a humorous way.Photo: Mercedes-BenzThe Morning ShiftAll your daily vehicle news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

The storm is coming for German automakers, the merger of Fiat and Peugeot remains on track and Toyota’s decision to join the Trump administration could be harmful. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 23, 2020.

1st gear: German carmaker quake

Tesla was the first American automaker to reach a valuation of $ 100 billion this week, making it more valuable than Volkswagen, formerly the second largest automaker in the world. And while you can argue about whether Tesla’s share price is justified, it’s difficult to argue that they’re not the industry leaders in terms of electric vehicles, as everyone else is trying to catch up.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, this has particularly hurt German automakers by spending billions of dollars on developing their own electric vehicles. Profit and sales are also declining. Brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes compete more or less directly with Tesla, whose sales have increased. The Germans did not use things like Dieselgate either. After the WSJ:

Daimler, Volkswagen and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG continue to record new car sales, but car brands are becoming less profitable and are losing market share in the United States and elsewhere. Germany’s premium car manufacturers are affected by reputational damage caused by legal scandals. a global slowdown in vehicle sales; and higher costs caused by the investment costs in electric vehicles.

(…)

“Today’s benchmark is Tesla,” says Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen. “Tesla will be the same size as BMW in ten years.”

Tesla is currently in full swing, but many automakers have made their turns at BMW over the years and BMW has absolutely not gone anywhere. And yet the Germans seem to have to act fairly quickly, especially when strict new emissions laws come into force in Europe.

Another counterpoint: Tesla’s valuation does not make sense as a car company.

“We are valued as an automotive company, but Tesla is valued as a technology company,” said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess at a meeting of the company’s top executives in Berlin this month.

Nevertheless, the sales figures tell a lot about the story.

In the United States, Tesla sales have increased tenfold since 2014, while Mercedes and BMW have lost market share. Audi sales have increased in the past five years, but the German brand is in a restructuring phase and has barely gained market share as rivals such as Tesla, Infiniti and Volvo Cars saw larger growth.

2nd gear: Ford’s profits hit a pension

Ford lost $ 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a “reassessment” of its pension plans, the automaker told Automotive News yesterday. But don’t cry for Ford. The company should still show a substantial profit when its full-year results for 2019 are announced on February 4.

CFO Tim Stone announced in October that Ford expects earnings before interest and taxes of $ 6.5 to $ 7 billion in 2019, after previously forecasting a $ 7 to $ 7.5 billion profit. This would mean a drop from the $ 7 billion in 2018.

3rd gear: Merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot on track, completed by next year

That says FCA chief Mike Manley, who spoke to Reuters this week. The merger, which could result in the fourth largest automaker in the world, was announced last year.

Manley’s schedule for early 2021 is a December business forecast.

FCA and Peugeot now go into detail about how the merger works and decide which vehicle platforms – the technological foundation of a vehicle – match which products of a combined company.

Because customers in different locations still prefer very different cars, there is room for multiple platforms in a combined group, Manley said.

“This global platform is an elusive animal,” he added. “This concept of a massive global platform is almost a myth in my eyes, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t be adding significant volume.”

4th gear: Toyota and Trump

GM, Fiat, Toyota, Subaru, and a few others have assisted the Trump administration in the past year in relation to federal consumption standards. And while that wasn’t particularly surprising – wake me up when companies stop acting in your own interest – it could still have reputational effects for companies like Toyota and Subaru, whose buyers are more likely to target a demographic they don’t care about Fans are trumps.

About the Detroit Free Press:

The Union of Concerned Scientists, who is on the other side of Toyota in this lawsuit, refers to the results of a survey it has commissioned, which highlights a dramatic decline in the Japanese automaker’s favor on this issue.

The group expects Toyota consumers to be more likely to react negatively than others when they learn that the company supports the Trump administration’s efforts to revoke California’s authority to set its own emissions standards on climate change.

(…)

“Initially, 78% of all Toyota owners said they would definitely buy another Toyota. After we learned more about the lawsuit, that number drops to less than half of all Toyota owners (47%), ”according to the results that have been made available to the Free Press. The error rate was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Respondent Matt George said the results should primarily affect Toyota, as younger Toyota owners (18 to 34) reacted negatively. Four out of ten consumers who originally said they bought another Toyota said they were considering changing brands over Toyotas This situation could be more worrying for the automaker as only a few respondents (15%) were fully aware of the problem.

I don’t think the big picture will have much of an impact as a lot of people just don’t pay attention to such things. But we’ll see, so take it for what it’s worth.

5th gear: GM makes a deal with Michigan

The company has agreed to invest $ 3.5 billion in the state to cut tax relief by $ 325 million, according to The Detroit News. That sounded like a lot of money until I learned that the total tax credit is still $ 2.28 billion spread over a 20-year agreement that started in 2009.

From the Detroit News:

The investment in Detroit-Hamtramck will be according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. make it “the future home of a recently announced battery-electric truck and other electric vehicles” It is possible to market an electric Hummer pickup under the GMC brand.

“Overall, this will consolidate the company’s continued commitment to growth in our state and Michigan’s undisputed leadership in the development and manufacture of automobiles,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp., on Wednesday.

In return, the automaker can handle the cast more flexibly. The original terms of the 2009 agreement allowed the automaker to take up only 6,750 jobs at the GM Technical Center in Warren and did not allow it to take out loans from the Renaissance Center headquarters.

“We have agreed to the change because it gives GM more flexibility in managing its operations and staffing, and provides the conditions for the company to continue investing in our Michigan facilities in the coming years,” said GM spokesman Dan Flores in a statement.

Back: Don Whittington Born

He won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1979, but was later jailed for drug smuggling and appears to be an uncomfortable guy.

Neutral: When does your brand loyalty change?

I am curious to hear from Mercedes and BMW owners, because once you drive a Merc or Bimmer, you never go back. But that may just be perception.