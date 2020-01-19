Gerard Gallant 'disappointed and surprised' by shooting Golden Knights

It has been four days since Gerard Gallant and his assistant Mike Kelly were relieved of their duties by the Vegas Golden Knights. It surprised many in the hockey world, especially after Peter DeBoer – who was released by the San Jose Sharks earlier this season – was appointed as a replacement for Gallant.

The 56-year-old was briefly shocked by the decision.

“I was actually quite surprised when it happened,” Gallant told Journal Pioneer on Saturday night. “You don’t see something like that if you have two and a half years left.

“I was disappointed and surprised, but I understand the hockey business and things have to change sometimes. They made a difficult decision and I’m sure it was hard for them, but that’s how hockey is. “

Gallant was appointed in April 2017 as the very first head coach of the Golden Knights. He eventually led Vegas to the Stanley Cup final in his inaugural NHL season before losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. The former winger set a season record of 118-75-20 in 213 games with the franchise.

This was also not the first unconditional resignation of Gallant in his coaching career. He was released by the Florida Panthers in 2016 and the events that took place afterwards were bizarre to say the least.

Like any coach, Gallant is ready to dust itself off and immediately go back to what it likes to do.

“I’m not done yet,” Gallant said. “If there is a chance, I will certainly look at it – myself and Mike. Mike is also a big part of what I do, and sometimes people forget the assistant coaches. Mike is a good man, we have been together for a long time. “

The Golden Knights are now 1-0-1 under DeBoer, the successor to Gallant, after losing 5-4 on Saturday-evening in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens.