The Witcher Netflix series has been in the wild for some time, and apparently everyone has seen it, including the voice actor for the critically acclaimed video game franchise The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The voice actor Doug Cockle went on Twitter to express his love for the Witcher Netflix series. As he explains in the tweet below, the main characters and talented cast have lovingly realized the world. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a formidable game full of dialogues from Cockle, but it’s hard not to see the embodiment of Geralt of Rivia in Henry Cavill.

Check out the official tweet from Geralt spokesman Doug Cockle below:

Ok … finally watched all 8 episodes of @witchernetflix! I LOVE IT. The leaps in time are demanding, but in the end everything comes together. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realized. Do Series 2! #witchernetflix #Witcher

– Doug Cockle (@DCockle) January 4, 2020

In related news, according to our Metacritic summary, the show appears to have a mixed response. Some critics love it, others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is whether fans of the Witcher series like it? I would say they do it. Since its debut on December 20, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews for The Witcher series via Twitter.

They not only praise the epic story of the series and its character development, but it seems that fans love Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I’ve managed to watch a few episodes and so far I love it! The cast is fantastic, the show is high quality and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s find out what critics say. Read the full review of The Witcher Netflix series reviews here!

Have you seen the Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you like the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter