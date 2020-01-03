Geraldo Rivera and Brian Kilmeade of Fox have a live crisis after a Soleimani strike

Loading...

It was probably not the triumphant reaction that President Trump expected when he turned on his favorite show in the morning after ordering a deadly drone strike against the Iranian military commander.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, network correspondent Geraldo Rivera shocked the hosts of the series by angrily mocking Trump's decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani. Rivera warned that although Trump may have released the "queen bee" with his drone strike, he has now made the entire hive very angry. It was a statement that furiously exploded his Fox colleagues.

"We are fighting bees," said Rivera. "The bees have invaded everyone … They attacked our bases, they removed the entrepreneur, they killed a bunch of other people, they have killed many people over the years. What we have done is kill the queen bee. The hive is now shattered. I'm afraid of the worst. I think what we have done is free the bees, so that this metaphor continues. "

Rivera's metaphor went wrong with the hosts of Fox & Friends. In response, Brian Kilmeade said Friday morning that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strike was called to disrupt an unspecified "imminent attack", which Pompeo said was discovered by US intelligence services and was orchestrated by Soleimani.

Rivera replied sarcastically, "Yes, American intelligence has been excellent since 2003, when we invaded Iraq, disrupted the entire region, for no real reason. Like Lindsey Graham, you have never encountered a war that you did not like. "

Kilmeade replied, "This is not true. Don't even say that. The host added that he would certainly "encourage" the death of Soleimani.

But the argument has only soared. Kilmeade then accused Rivera of "apologizing for Iran" – a comment that prompted Rivera to slam her desk and shout: "CRAZY! I don't apologize to them! absolute money! ”

"Your arrogance is exactly what's wrong with the region," Rivera shouted at Kilmeade. "You are not a front line fighter who has to return to Iraq again. You want the Americans to return to Iraq. I was there when they were killed, five, six, seven a day … It is a difficult decision that will have implications far beyond the moment of celebration of the terrorist's exit. "

As the segment drew to a close, Rivera tried to close the loophole, saying, unconvincingly, "I love you, you know I do it, even Brian, sometimes I hold my nose but i love the guy. He's so … brilliant. "

