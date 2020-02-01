Gerald Ryan’s standout colt gets a jump in autumn

The Canterbury Stakes over 1300m would be ideal for standout, said Ryan. It is the same double that his trapeze artist released two years ago.

“We were also lucky at the TJ Smith Stakes with Melito and Trapeze Artist as three-year-olds, so these races are always there,” he said. “The better sprinters will definitely return, but he has an improvement in himself and it’s only his fifth start in the race.”

“He switched off wonderfully, arched his neck like he does when he gallops around in the morning, and has the best manner and attitude that will take him far.”

Ryan admitted that in recent years it had been difficult to see a few stable stars who had fled to the stud before testing their full potential on the barn track.

Altomonte said Standout should have been unbeaten after a bad ride in the Roman consul posts. When asked to compare Overreach and Standout, Altomonte said, “This horse is a big horse with muscles. Overreach was smaller, but their hearts are the same and that is what counts.”

Ryan couldn’t believe the heat in Rosehill early Saturday and said that if it had been similar across town later in the day in Randwick, he would have put the red pencil through his child’s resumption.

“I ran into his box twice this morning and he was standing there in the sun and I thought” You idiot, get out of the sun, “” said Ryan.

Berry, who kicked home in the Golden Slipper Overreach in 2013, was also not completely sold, the horse was ready to rumble with the topliners before the race.

“He made me feel good about my last preparation, but I thought he had to improve to make it against the better three-year-olds, and maybe he did that today,” said Berry. He is a humble guy. He does what he has to do. We never asked him to do a lot in his exams.

“It was a dominant, almost arrogant win, and when I clicked on the top of the straight, he just dragged me inside. The three year old is the best I’ve seen this year, so he has to keep going. “

Berry glanced over his shoulder to see where Godolphin’s darling Alizee was, provided he knew how quickly she could fall.

Alizee did well to finish second, while Kolding finished fourth behind White Moss.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

