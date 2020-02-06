Georgina Rodriguez makes fun of RAI! Italy annoys them: watch the video!

If a woman likes Georgina Rodríguez From a certain level of awareness in the media and social networks, memes and jokes about them often appear.

What is not so common is that they appear to the eye, the imitator. Of course, at least in the networks. And the fact is that they found one on Italian television, especially on RAI2 Georgina Imitator who, as many say, “nails”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1E_q_5LCZM [/ embed]

The parody of Georgina Rodríguez

It was on a sports news program that a humorist characterized Cristiano Ronaldo Partner. An imitation, with which Jaca did not come out very well, has stopped.

And with the usual pinch of humor that the program prints for this kind of sketch, we can see how the impersonator presents himself as … Georgina who is very aware of social networks and sells their products through them.

A video that, as expected, flooded the networks and caused a lot of chaos and excitement for the Spaniards. Like comments “When she talks about Ronaldo and says that” the love of my life “is brutal”, “they understood it” or “I’m sure she doesn’t like it, but it’s obvious that they understood the point “Fly through the nets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PLV3KBDjso [/ embed]

The truth is that it is unknown how you take such things Georgina. A Georgina who had actually seen it before, as in the same program that she already imitated.

In any case, it does not appear that the mockery, as in the networks, is continuous. Jaca’s will change many of his style or way of communicating with fans.