Georgia wanted to execute a man convicted of killing the store clerk

ATLANTA – Correction staff in Georgia are preparing for the execution of a man who was sentenced more than 30 years ago for shooting a clerk at a supermarket.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders, 58, is scheduled to receive a deadly injection in the Jackson state jail on Thursday evening. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the murder of Don Anderson in 1987 in the coastal area of ​​Glynn.

Meders’ lawyers tried to get a court to use DNA tests on the gun used in the murder, and said that this could prove that he was not the shooter and should get a new trial and a new sentence. But a judge rejected that argument last week and said there was “overwhelming evidence” to support Meders’ conviction.

His lawyers also filed a petition against the constitutionality of his sentence. They argued that sworn statements by every member of the jury who were able to recall the trial show that they would have imposed a life sentence without the possibility of conditional release if that had been an option at the time. They also argued that conviction data appears throughout the state that juries no longer impose death sentences on things like his. A district judge rejected that petition on Monday.

Meders’ lawyers have asked the Georgia Supreme Court to appeal against both judgments.

Meders’ lawyers also asked the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to save his life by turning his sentence into life without the possibility of conditional release. Conditional administration is the only authority in Georgia that can convert a death sentence. The council held a leniency Wednesday with closed doors and was expected to announce its decision on Thursday.

In the leniency application, Meders’ lawyers again argued that, if possible, the jury would have opted for life without conditional release and that a crime like this would probably not be a death penalty case today. They also noted that before Anderson’s shooting, he had no criminal history and had served his country in the National Guard for seven years.

Meders spent the afternoon of October 13, 1987 and drank alcohol with three men: Randy Harris, Bill Arnold and Greg Creel. After leaving Harris and driving around for hours, Meders, Creel, and Arnold ended up in a grocery store around 2:30 PM the next morning.

While they were there, Anderson was shot dead in the chest and head, and according to the authorities, more than $ 30 was taken out of the register.

During his trial, Meders testified that all three men went inside, and Arnold shot Anderson and told Meders to take the money. Arnold and Creel both testified that only Creel and Meders entered the store, and Meders shot the clerk and took the money.

Harris, who was not in the store, testified that Meders later confessed to him that he “shot a man’s head more than $ 38”.

Meders was the only one accused of the robbery and murder.

Meders is said to be the first prisoner to be executed in Georgia in 2020. The state executed three men in 2019.

The Georgia implementation protocol requires a deadly injection of the sedative pentobarbital.

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press