Georgia NAACP leaders are calling on the governor to set up a safe haven

Some businesses do not need to be restarted on Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listened to a question from reporters during a temporary hospital trip to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, April 16, 2020.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to questions being asked by reporters during this time. temporary hospital at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, April 16, 2020.

Ron Harris / AP

Exit trails and closed buildings can be found in the Points of Points of Atlanta, Georgia, April 23, 2020. Rough roads are found near closed houses in five sections of Atlanta, Georgia, April 23, 2020.

Tami Chappell / AFP by Getty Images





By Meredith Deliso

Where Georgia will open non-essential businesses starting this Friday, the NAACP department across the state is calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to support keeping the reserve.

In a statement made by the 11 senators made by the Georgia Department, the leaders asked for a repeal of the governor’s ordinance, which would allow gyms, salons, bowling alleys and parish councils in the state to open Friday where they pursue discrimination. and want to be clean. Theatricals and restaurants will enjoy the week from Monday.

NAACP leaders have called on state and local leaders of Georgia to continue to pursue their own security policies.

The statement said that life expectancy and flight safety experts were warned that returning to practice before COVID-19 would lead to a pandemic.

The statement also called for more free testing, self-defense equipment and tracking “so we can see a clear path to recovery.”

Georgia has 21,512 reported COVID-19 cases and 872 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Coronavirus Resource Center. The death rate of black patients from COVID-19 in Georgia is 9%, higher than the state’s 4% death rate, according to the NAACP.

The statement said, “We call on our local political leaders to continue to work for the well-being of all Georgia citizens, and especially its most vulnerable citizens who need and deserve the right to jobs and jobs,” the statement said.

The White House’s instructions for restoring the state call for a 14-day reduction in the COVID-19 case. The NAACP declares that the state has not initiated a restart.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he “consented” to the governor’s decision to revive the state’s economy and reiterate that again on Thursday.

I’m not happy with Brian Kemp. I’m not happy with that at all, ”Trump said in a Thursday press conference. I can do something about it if I want to, but I say governors do it. But I’m not happy with Brian Kemp. Spas, par par excel, par par, no. By the way, I want them all – I want them to open, I want them to open as soon as I want the state to open. But I’m not happy with Brian Kemp. ”

On Twitter Wednesday, Kemp said the restart was “driven by data from state security agencies.”

He said, “We will continue this process to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians.”