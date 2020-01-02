Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a Gatorade bath to her face

Loading...

The 2019 season was not quite as the Georgia Bulldogs hoped. During the regular season, the SEC Championship lost an astonishing amount of overtime against South Carolina, bringing college football playoff hopes of victory or bankruptcy. Like everyone else faced with LSU this season, Georgia couldn't figure out how to stop the Tigers and lost this game, which meant they were in the Sugar Bowl rather than the playoffs for the second season in a row went.

Last season, the disappointment of missing out on the playoffs when they were beaten by Texas in New Orleans made itself felt. This year, Georgia played much better against Baylor on the road to a 26:14 win that earned the reputation of a defensive fight.

Apart from two tries in the third quarter, the Dawgs almost completely stopped the Bears offensive and got more than enough from Jake Fromm, George Pickens and the rest of the offensive to get a fairly comfortable win. The defense ended the game with an interception and after three knees, Kirby Smart went into midfield to shake Matt Rhule's hand. Some of his players decided to chase him with a Gatorade cooler, and next came one of the best-made Gatorade baths in football history.

There are times when the coach knows he is coming and we can do it. There are times when he is surprised and runs away at the last second just to be hit with a piece on the back. Then there is this perfect version, in which they come from a side angle and drill it with an extremely full radiator so that it can see what is coming directly into its face. I mean, look at that.

Trainers are never so crazy about a Gatorade bath because they're generally just happy to have victory, but this is an all-timer right here. Georgia may not have the best soccer team in the country, but they sure have the best players when it comes to throwing a cooler with sports drinks into their coaches.