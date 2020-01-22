“I feel like my whole identity is trapped in the dance floor world,” says Georgia. Her latest album Seeking Thrills will be released this month.

For Georgia Barnes, music is a kind of family heritage. The stories she tells of her relatives usually return to music or dance in one way or another. Her father played in an electronic group called Leftfield.

“My bedroom was actually Leftfield’s studio,” she says. “It was keyboards, drum machines, wires, percussion pieces, microphones.”

It’s no surprise that Georgia Barnes is growing up into her own career in music. Their last album, Seeking Thrills, was released this month and is a dance record with driving beats and catchy hooks. Georgia told NPR that her first instrument was drums – when she was about 5 years old, her father’s bandmate, Paul Daley, sat down on his drums.

“He showed me a rhythm and said: ‘You play it to me.’ And apparently I could just play it for him, “says Georgia. “Then he said to my father: ‘She is good, you should get her drums.’ It really was. “

NPR’s Ari Shapiro spoke to Georgia about her family legacy of dance music, her return to the clubs after she became sober, and how she enjoyed a “work-intensive” world. Listen at the top of the player and read on for a recording of the conversation.

This interview was edited for the sake of length and clarity.

ARI SHAPIRO: The first song that really grabbed me from this album is called “About Work the Dancefloor”. What does the dance floor mean for you in your life?

GEORGIA BARNES: It really means everything. It’s my childhood – obviously with my father in a dance band. I was always fascinated by “Why are these people all dancing together and sharing this moment?” And then it was the first thing I did when I turned 18 – I went to the club for the first time and it just exceeded all my expectations. I felt like me, it was my identity. I understood it and felt so free, and I was able to do whatever I wanted for hours and see these amazing DJs. I have the feeling that my entire identity is trapped in the world of dance floors.

Youtube



And this is not just your inheritance from your father, I understand, even your grandmother loved the dance floor.

Yes, my grandmother used to – I think it was during the war that she would dress up as a different identity. She was Lily by day, but Lola by night. She would get dressed and go dancing. I just love it.

Have you ever met her as Lola?

I was never allowed to get to know her as Lola, unfortunately she was just ‘Nan’. I wanted to ask her what that meant for her, the dance floor.

This song that starts the album “Started Out” has a hook that really connects with people, this phrase “evil and brave”. Can you tell us about a live gig that really impressed you that your fans connected to it in a different way?

I think we were in Norway and we were at this huge music festival and I felt a bit overwhelmed because it was the biggest stage I have ever been on. Suddenly I noticed the crowd singing back. We stopped the route and I put my hand to my ear and said, “Come on, come on.” And they all sang: “Be bad and brave, be bad and brave.” And then I overplayed the drums; I felt like U2 in a stadium for a while. I think that was the moment when I felt like I was part of the audience and really gave them something that looked like I was giving myself to you, you know?

And give them something they need so they can take it with them.

Total.

Youtube



We talked about the power and transcendence of the dance floor, and some of my friends who don’t dance all night do this using chemical substances. And I understand that you’ve given that up since your last album. Was there a turning point for you, a moment when you thought, “Okay, that has to change?”

There have been many moments, I will not lie. There were a lot of really terrible positions I was in, and it wasn’t like I drank every day, I just started those attacks that lasted for three days. And my friends all sat down and sat me down and I had an intervention and they said to me, “You have to hit this on the head. It will really get you in trouble.” I think I got it at a good time. I drink now when it is appropriate. I feel like I have a more censored and controlled view of drinking, which is really good.

What is it like when you are on a dance floor at two in the morning and it is direct and it is only the music and the dance floor and you and not the layers of alcohol or whatever?

Well, I found it very liberating because I could really hear the music and enjoy the dance floor and didn’t just see it as a tool for me to “get out”. I almost saw it as a spiritual place. I love watching people. I remember being in that one club and just seeing these two people as if they found each other on the dance floor and just started hugging and kissing and dancing. I just thought it was amazing when I first noticed such things instead of drinking and getting out.

The title of the album is I’m looking for thrills, Does this sentence mean something else to you?

No, I think although I live a little less hedonistically, I haven’t given away this page. For me, Seeking Thrills is about registering yourself. We work so hard for other people every day, no matter what profession you work in: if you are a mother, if you are a father who stays at home, in whatever situation. I think it’s healthy from time to time to check in with yourself and think about what you need. And what it may be is that you need a good old thrill in your life.

NPR’s Dave Blanchard and Jolie Myers produced and edited the audio for this interview. Web editor Cyrena Touros and web intern Jon Lewis contributed to this story.