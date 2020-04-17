Georges St-Pierre Suggests UFC Passing on Khabib Nurmagomedov Battle Was a Kind of a “Compliment”

As it stands appropriate now, it looks like the odds of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov at any time combating are pretty trim. But, the way “GSP” appears at it, the simple fact the all-star battle possibly won’t come about is variety of a compliment.

Graphic Credit rating: UFC / YouTube

St-Pierre discusses why he thinks bout with Nurmagomedov did not take place

Right after St-Pierre vacated the middleweight title in took from Michael Bisping in 2017, because of to a fight with ulcerative colitis, he relayed only a struggle that enhanced his legacy even more would return him to the Octagon.

In the continuing months, St-Pierre created it obvious he was interested in combating Nurmagmedov. The lightweight champ also repeatedly explained he was down to struggle “GSP”.

But, for some time, UFC President Dana White shot down the strategy, by citing the reality GSP hardly ever defended the middleweight title. It wasn’t till final year, right after St-Pierre had retired that White stated the bout could be a likelihood.

Perfectly, a short while ago St-Pierre spoke with ESPN, and though discussing the point a combat with Khabib under no circumstances materialized, he said this (quotations by using MMA Junkie).

“I know Khabib needed to have that fight, I want it, but the factor is, if you look from the UFC’s aspect, I feel it is typical if I put myself in their footwear,” St-Pierre claimed.

“They didn’t want to get the hazard of me profitable the title and then soon after vacating once again. I didn’t even want it for the title, I would relatively do it not for a title.

For me, it was for the reason that I regarded as Khabib, appropriate now, the most effective fighter in the planet, and he required to struggle me as well so I imagined it was a good admirer battle.”

“They experienced other plans for Khabib and I fully grasp that,” explained St-Pierre. “They experienced a good deal to shed and if they spend into that struggle and their investment decision goes out just after, it’s not a superior shift.

“In a way, I could acquire that as a compliment for the reason that possibly they noticed me as a threat for them. That means it’s possible they considered I could acquire the fight.

If they allow me combat him, it is mainly because they imagine I would have shed. So that’s why.”

Really hard to disagree

White was initially, quite upfront about the fact he didn’t want St-Pierre profitable the belt and then just going for walks away. If they didn’t assume GSP had a genuine chance at beating Khabib, then that would not have been a sizeable concern.

Some others also questioned, however, whether or not White’s romantic relationship with St-Pierre played a job in that stance. At numerous situations in the later on years of GSP’s profession, it did not normally appear to be like the Canadian star and White have been on the most effective of terms.

Subscribe and get our day by day email messages and follow us on social media.

By opting in, you concur to obtain emails with the newest MMA Information & Assessment from MMA Frenzy. Your details will not be shared with or bought to 3rd events.

Rapid ahead to today, and GSP will switch 39 in Could. So, when you contemplate when Khabib could theoretically be ready to combat St-Pierre, it is tough to picture this happening.

Nurmagomedov is anticipated to defend the lightweight title in late summer time, early slide. Ideal now, it looks like he’ll be going through Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje.