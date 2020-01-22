Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton will be showing a big show with George Strait in the summer of 2020. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Admedia

Additional dates have been added to the George Strait 2020 concert series. The country singer has not only expanded his Las Vegas residence to include more shows, but has also planned an NFL stadium concert.

George has sold out his residence on the Strait to Vegas in the past three years. He decides not to falsify his schedule, which is one of the reasons why all of his concerts are sold out. The other reason is that he’s George Strait, the King of Country Music.

The country star has added two new dates to his residence on the road to Vegas for a total of four concerts. George starts 2020 with shows in the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st. Tickets for the upcoming concerts are quick, but can still be bought through Ticketmaster.

George will be in the same place in Vegas on Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th. Tickets for the summer shows that go on sale on January 31 can be purchased on his Strait To Vegas website. Singer and songwriter Caitlyn Smith will accompany George on the new dates in Vegas.

There’s a concert where country fans freak out. George scheduled a show for Saturday August 22nd at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is accompanied by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town at the Vikings Stadium. Tickets for the show will also be sold on January 31, but must be purchased from Ticketmaster.

More acts for the stadium show will be announced at a later date, making the stop a real event. It’s been a long time since George performed a massive show with multiple acts. With Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town coming to George Strait for a show, it is certain that only these tickets will go quickly.

Concert dates for George Strait in 2020 are limited. The singer retired in 2014 and has reduced his performance since then.