George Stephanopoulos took COVID-19 antibody exam days just after prognosis

“Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos received a COVID-19 take a look at for antibodies just days after he declared he examined beneficial for the virus.

“Good information for me and my household. Last week I tested beneficial for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus right after weeks devoid of signs or symptoms,” the 59-yr-old ABC information anchor stated in a tweet early Tuesday. “I’ve also signed up for a medical demo to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks.”

Stephanopoulos, 59, introduced April 13 that he had tested positive for coronavirus — obtaining been examined at an urgent treatment clinic in the Hamptons on the 11th or 12th of April, according to a “GMA” insider — so in accordance to his assertion, he underwent an antibody check the similar week.

This previous Monday, April 20 — a week following his constructive prognosis — he outraged his neighbors in East Hampton soon after he was spotted walking the streets with his mask pulled down, talking on his cellphone.

But the resource claimed Stephanopoulos took a stroll on a deserted street and would have place on his mask if he experienced encountered other folks. The resource included that irrespective of his positive COVID-19 check, he experienced been asymptomatic for weeks.

A spokesperson for Stephanopoulos and “GMA” declined to remark about what style of antibody test he underwent, or the timing of the take a look at.

This arrives as health-related professionals have elevated warnings about flawed antibody checks that have not gained Food and drug administration approval but have come to the marketplace. The Fda has permitted extra than 90 providers to convey exams to the market with no federal acceptance, citing the urgency of the pandemic, according to the New York Periods.

Some of the tests getting applied all around the state have mistakenly revealed the existence of antibodies in a man or woman when they really do not exist.

As well as, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disorders, said on “GMA” Tuesday, “There is an assumption — a fair assumption, that when you have an antibody that you are guarded from an infection. But that has not been confirmed for this particular virus.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced New York will start off random antibody testing this 7 days.