George Stephanopoulos accused of improper social distancing following COVID-19 prognosis

George Stephanopoulos, who uncovered this week he has analyzed good for COVID-19, is being accused by a hacked-off neighbor in the Hamptons of not subsequent social-distancing rules.

The 59-year-aged co-host of ABC’s “Good Early morning America” — whose wife, Ali Wentworth, previously this 7 days emerged from a 3-7 days struggle with the lethal bug — has been out and about, viewing a nearby drugstore very last 7 days and a lot more lately walking his canine on a non-public golf course, in accordance to the neighbor.

“If you know someone’s spouse has corona and the wife has been extremely incredibly ill with it, do you imagine that the spouse must be out at pharmacies choosing up prescriptions when the pharmacy delivers and does curbside pickup?” the neighbor wrote past Friday in a since-deleted Facebook information that was witnessed by The Put up.

The pharmacy in question was a CVS in East Hampton, according to a supply close to the condition.

“Even nevertheless he is wearing a mask, would it still be disconcerting for you to see that he has been standing many feet away from you for ten minutes though you talked to the pharmacist?” the neighbor ongoing.

“If your answer is indeed than [sic] remember to tweet GEORGE STEPHANOPOLOUS [sic] to keep the hell house!!!!!!!!!”

The neighbor didn’t reply to requests for remark, and her identify is becoming withheld since the posts weren’t designed public before they ended up deleted.

Just after revealing his analysis more than the weekend, Stephanopoulos told his “Good Early morning America” co-hosts on Monday that he wasn’t shocked provided his wife’s earlier prognosis, and that he has not endured from it.

“I’m a single of these circumstances that are basically asymptomatic,” he stated. “I’ve hardly ever experienced a fever, by no means experienced chills, never ever had a headache, hardly ever had a cough, under no circumstances had shortness of breath.”

“Thanks for allowing me know that now George Stephanopolous [sic] has admitted he examined positive for Corona,” the neighbor shot back again on Fb on Monday afternoon. “Below is a photograph of George trespassing on the Maidstone golf training course on Saturday. He was not carrying his mask.”

The neighbor also observed that Stephanopoulos was walking a person of the canines who experienced these days appeared lounging in mattress with Wentworth in her Instagram posts that documented her wrestle with the bug.

“We even now do not know if canine can transmit,” the neighbor added in the Monday publish. “He is also trespassing on a personal golfing course, entering as a result of a lane where by it clearly says Non-public CLUB NO TRESPASSING. So is this a good person or what?”

A receptionist at the Maidstone said that the golfing program is shut to golfing but customers are permitted to wander puppies there — presented they follow social distancing. It could not be discovered whether or not Stephanopoulos is a member.

A resource near to Stephanopoulos mentioned he was carrying a mask as effectively as gloves in the pharmacy and while on the golfing training course, “there was no a person else all around.”

He appeared with Wentworth on Jimmy Kimmel Reside on Wednesday night time.

“I sense great,” he reported, retaining he nonetheless experienced no indicators.