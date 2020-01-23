George R. R. Martin says Game of Thrones fans could find a new ending

Fans of the epic fantasy series “Games of Thrones” could get something they were waiting for – a new ending.

George R. R. Martin, the author of the novels behind the show, said he was finally ending the series “A Song of Fire and Ice”.

Martin’s two remaining books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, differ from the HBO series that ended in May 2019.

“People know an end – but not the end,” said Martin in a new interview with the German newspaper Welt.

After the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss could no longer work with Martin’s original material. So the two forged their own stories for main characters – and received lukewarm reactions from book readers and show viewers.

Martin said he “didn’t expect” the HBO adjustment to outperform him.

After a polarizing final season, fans created a petition that signed over a million people and urged HBO to redesign the season.

When asked if “Game of Thrones” could become a film, Martin replied: “At this point it would not be my decision, since HBO controls the film rights for” Game of Thrones “.”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the two creators of the series, actually wanted to end the saga with three major films after the seventh season, ”says Martin.

The author claimed that “Game of Thrones” should end in theaters.

“It was seriously discussed four or five years ago,” he said.

In the end, HBO destroyed the idea.

“The executives said: We produce TV shows, we are not in the cinema area,” said Martin.

