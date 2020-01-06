George Lopez under fire for joking about Trump's murder

Loading...

Comedian George Lopez got a tough backlash on Monday after jokingly declaring on Instagram that he was going to kill President Donald Trump.

The actor “El Chicano” made the statement when he replied to an erroneous Instagram post that Iran offered Trump a $ 80 million bounty after a US drone attack killed General Qassem Soleimani.

“We’ll do it halfway,” said Lopez of the post.

The joke sparked a lot of criticism on Twitter from conservatives accusing Lopez of having threatened to kill the president.

“George Lopez, Lowlife,” tweeted conservative radio host Mark Levin.

“It’s time for Secret Service to visit George Lopez!” Added Internet personalities Diamond and Silk in another tweet.

Lopez, a Mexican, criticized Trump’s immigration policy and the president promised to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Soleimani, a top Iranian general and leader of the Quds Force, was killed in a drone attack on Baghdad International Airport last Friday.

Iran has vowed revenge for its murder.