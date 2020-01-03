George Kittle tops three 49ers named for AP All-Pro teams – The Reporter

Loading...

George Kittle is officially the best tight end in the NFL. That is, according to the Associated Press, who named him for his first All-Pro team on Friday morning.

Anyone who has seen many of the 49ers this year should know why Kittle deserves the honor, the first of his career. From his game of catching and running winner in the Superdome to his block so dominant that he couldn't help laughing, Kittle has been a real game change for the 49ers.

Kittle's reception numbers actually declined in 2019 (1,053 receiving yards versus 1,377 last year), but with the success of the 49ers and their clear link to their game, it was the obvious choice. Pro Football Focus also named him for his first team, adding that there is a case that he was the best player in the NFL in any position this season.

The AP also recognized cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, naming them his second All-Pro team.

This is Sherman's third All-Pro honor, with his previous two in 2013 and 2014 when he was Seahawk. The honor is an affirmation of the 49ers' search for him in free agency when many thought that his best days could have been left behind. Instead, he will earn his $ 2 million incentive to form the team this year.

Buckner arrived at the Pro Bowl in 2018, but this is his first time on an All-Pro team. The Niners were cautious in choosing the fifth-year option in their rookie contract before this season, but this honor increases their argument for an extension in the offseason or a considerable contract when they arrive at free agency after next year.

Kittle is also online for an extension, which journalist Cam Inman wrote earlier this week will probably restore the closed market, as it should. For now, although he also has one year left on his rookie contract. And the 49ers will be happy to keep it at any price.