George Hill van Bucks supervises Milwaukee students and fellow players

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill has embraced as a mentor during his NBA career. He works with students at Clarke Street School.

In January, a handful of students from Clarke Street School were taken out of class and told that there was someone to meet them.

They were shocked to find that Milwaukee Bucks player George Hill was in their high school high school.

The students were stunned. At first you couldn’t even look Hill in the eye. But after talking and of course shooting some hoops, the students came around.

Hill said he went to a kind of school like Clarke, which is located in the Metcalfe Park district of Milwaukee and mainly serves color children from low-income households.

“To be able to look into a young man’s eyes and believe in him and to trust him and push him to get better, I get more out of it than scoring 3 points in general,” said Hill , which intends to keep in touch with the students and build relationships with them throughout the year.

Hill’s visit was just one of the ways Bucks players and office members promoted mentoring in January, the national month of mentoring.

Khris Middleton and Sterling Brown played basketball and ate with children at Milwaukee’s Boys & Girls Club. Bucks office workers showed students what it is like to work in the background of the Bucks organization.

And Greater Milwaukee mentor, of which the Bucks were a founding sponsor, celebrated the first year.

“We want to challenge everyone not only to give money, but also to be the mentoring manpower,” says LaNelle Ramey, executive director of Mentor Greater Milwaukee. “Time is a treasure and the best possible way to touch a young person’s life.”

Mentor Greater Milwaukee connects people who are interested in becoming a mentor, with organizations and people who need their help, and offers mentors resources and support. It grew out of a 2016 study by Milwaukee Public Schools and the Public Policy Forum that said there was a need for a regional mentoring network.

The group now works with 40 organizations and is working on more in-depth training for best practices.

Hill met and thanked a few mentors before the games this past month.

He mainly defends mentoring because he attributes much of his success to a basketball coach named Michael Saunders, who met Hill in fifth grade in Indianapolis.

“He kind of took me down the street like a little kid to show me basketball (s) how to use sport as a stepping stone, and … that life is bigger than the neighborhood I grew up in,” Hill said.

He said that he is fulfilled by knowing that he helps people and gives young men and women hope and encouragement.

“Basketball is something that we are blessed to do, but it’s not who we are,” Hill said. “I think your fingerprints are generally worth more than this basketball game can say.”

Bucks players also benefit from his passion.

Hill, 33, often gives advice to players such as 22-year-old Donte DiVincenzo and 23-year-old D.J. Wilson, and sometimes even the more powerful and older players too.

He shares “things I have experienced in my career, the mistakes and the rights and how they can be better in their career on and off court,” he said. “I try to teach the boys to work hard, be humble, be blessed, stay in the gym, be a sponge and enjoy as much intelligence as a young player and embrace it.”

Hill has passed the first round of NBA playoffs six times, experience that was especially valuable in 2019 when the Bucks made their first serious playoff run in decades.

He also encourages younger NBA players to be smart with their new wealth.

“You could be out of the competition tomorrow, so try to save as much as you can,” said Hill.

Visit milwaukeementor.com for more information about Mentor Greater Milwaukee. For more information about Bucks mentoring initiatives, visit nba.com/bucks/community.

