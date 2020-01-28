As director of the Canadian Museum of Civilization, George F. MacDonald supervised the design and moved to the home of the $ 180 million museum in Gatineau.

If there is one place in the Canadian Museum of History to feel the presence of George F. MacDonald, it is one of the totems and longhouses of the museum’s grand hall.

Anchored by Haida sculptor Bill Reid’s plaster cast for his iconic Spirit of Haida Gwai, the Grand Hall highlights the art and craftsmanship of the MacDonald of the West Coast First Nations so admired. MacDonald, who had been in the museum for 36 years and was director from 1983-1998, died in Ottawa last Wednesday. He was 81.

“The exhibits in the Great Hall simply add so much power to the site,” said architect Douglas Cardinal, who worked with MacDonald on the capital’s showpiece museum, then known as the Museum of Civilization. “George was open to exploring all possibilities and he brought out creativity in everyone around him. It meant that you reached for the stars when you were solving problems. George would appreciate that and support you. “

MacDonald was born in 1938 in Galt (now Cambridge), Ont., Studied anthropology at the University of Toronto and Yale University before being accepted at the Royal Victoria Museum in Ottawa in 1964 in his castle-like building on McLeod Street. When the museum was split into two different collections – anthropological and natural history – MacDonald supervised the construction and moved to the newly named Museum of Civilization’s $ 180 million building in Gatineau.

The move was controversial, and not just because of the $ 11 million cost overrun. MacDonald pushed unabashedly what critics called a ‘Disneyfication’ of the museum, using interactive displays and computers to immerse visitors in a new kind of museum experience. MacDonald insisted that the museum had an IMAX theater and made it one of the first museums in the world to launch its own website in 1994.

“Disney is the embodiment of popular culture and is therefore considered anti-intellectual,” MacDonald told former Citizen art reporter Nancy Baele in 1987. “But people need to realize that the Disney master plan includes circulating cultural treasures from European and American museums, such as the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Louvre. The intention is that in the future people will view Disney as a cultural broker rather than the father of Mickey Mouse. “

Not everyone agreed with the man who some ‘Dr. Disney. “

“It is a total failure,” historian James Axtell told the citizen in 1989. “You learn nothing. Museums are built on artifacts and there are no artifacts to talk about. It is a flawed philosophy that assumes the past and the present look so similar that you don’t really have to explain. “

“He took a lot of recoil on that,” Baele said in an interview. “At the time, most museums still kept their displays behind glass windows.”

MacDonald acknowledged the criticism in an interview with the citizen when he retired in 1999.

“It was a bit lonely, with all the press criticism we had in the beginning. But no museum had the choice if they wanted to survive in this media savvy world. People now demand good stories and good production values. Museums that can satisfy, flourish and we have prospered. “

Mark O’Neill, the current director of the Museum of History, called MacDonald a “visionary,” saying that much of the criticism was unfair.

“Dr. MacDonald’s vision was for a museum without walls. He considered a virtual museum that anyone in the world can visit. In those days when it came to the ‘immersive museum experience’ it was advanced. “

With 1.2 million visitors a year, the Museum of History has become the most popular museum in Canada.

After leaving Ottawa, he took over as director of the Victoria Museum and supervised its construction in Melbourne, Australia. He later led the Burke Museum in Seattle and was appointed director of the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art in Vancouver and the Bill Reid Center for Northwest Coast Studies at Simon Fraser University.

He was a lifelong collector. He established his first museum in his bedroom when he was eight, said his daughter, Christine Doherty MacDonald. His personal library on the farm in Cantley, Que., Where he had lived for half a century with his wife and childhood sweetheart Joanne, runs to 30,000 volumes, she said.

MacDonald was also an accomplished scholar and published numerous works on indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest.

“He was an extremely important advocate for indigenous communities at a time when it was not at the top of everyone’s agenda,” O’Neill said. “This is the 1980s – a generation for many other museums.”

The couple had two children, Christine and Grant Rice MacDonald, and a granddaughter. Joanne is a well-known scholar and died in 2018.

A memorial service will be held later this spring at the Museum of History, Doherty MacDonald said.

